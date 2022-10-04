What questions do you have about the Commanders’ slow start? Ask The Post.

I can feel the heat. This has to be the low ebb of the Ron Rivera Era in Washington, right? It’s not just the 1-3 start. It’s the way that start has unfolded. There are questions about the coach. There are questions about his choice at quarterback. There are questions about the defensive coordinator. So many questions about the Washington Commanders!
Hopefully, we will have some answers. I’ve enlisted the help of Sam Fortier — one of our Commanders beat writers — to tackle anything and everything you might have about the loss to Dallas or the upcoming game against Tennessee or whatever’s on your mind.
We will start providing answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to submit your questions early below. Thanks for chiming in!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Commanders:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.