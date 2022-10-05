Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ukraine has joined the 2030 World Cup bid by Spain and Portugal, with the Spanish federation saying it reflects “not an Iberian bid but a European bid” in its announcement. “We’ve taken a step forward today,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Wednesday, via Reuters, at the Nyon, Switzerland, headquarters of UEFA, the governing body for European soccer.

Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), added that the move has “the full support” of UEFA, saying, “football is more than football. It’s a logical and natural decision.”

The 2022 World Cup will begin Nov. 20 in Qatar, and the 2026 tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Gomes noted that, although 2030 seems distant, “Ukraine cannot disappear from our minds once the war is over. We have to give them hope.”

The FPF praised “the example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people” in a statement. “This proposal aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction.”

Other likely bids could come from a collaboration of Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia or from a South American group of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. By 2030, the World Cup will have expanded to a 48-team tournament, adding 16 teams to the current format starting in 2026.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine in the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II, with many nations standing with Ukraine. At the moment, the partnership is more symbolic and aspirational, sending a message to citizens of the war-torn country.

“The candidacy [of Spain, Portugal and Ukraine] strengthens ties with Europe by generating hope,” the RFEF said, “and providing reconstruction tools to the Ukrainian people, who have expressed their pride and gratitude for participating in this project.”

