Brittney Griner’s wife says WNBA star is at her ‘weakest moment in life’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weeks before Brittney Griner faces a hearing for her appeal of a 9½-year prison sentence in Russia, her wife, Cherelle Griner, told CBS that the WNBA star is “at her absolute weakest moment in life” in an interview that aired Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cherelle Griner spoke with Gayle King, detailing for the CBS Mornings co-host her conversations with and concern for Griner, who was detained after two vape cartridges containing 0.702 grams of cannabis oil were found in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February.

An eight-time all-star center with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner pleaded guilty to carrying the cartridges and was sentenced to 9½ years in prison by a Russian court in August. She is appealing the sentence and awaits an Oct. 25 hearing. The U.S. government characterized her arrest as a wrongful detainment, and Griner’s lawyers have argued that her punishment is excessive.

Advertisement

“She’s not herself. When I see her, she’s not herself,” Cherelle Griner said. “I say she’s strong because, how are you still standing? Like, how are you still alive going through this? But B.G. is at her absolute weakest moment in life right now. She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment. Because she’s saying things to me like, ‘My life just don’t even matter no more.’”

Cherelle Griner said she has twice spoken with Griner on the phone since her detainment. After the first call, she felt Griner was doing well and that “we can survive this.” After the second call, she felt the detainment had so worn on Griner’s mental health that Cherelle cried for “two, three days straight.”

“I did not get out of my bed. It was the most disturbing phone call I’ve ever experienced. … You could hear that she was not okay. You know if you think about a person suffering and when they have suffered to a max, like you could hear that she was at the max that day.”

Advertisement

President Biden met last month with Cherelle Griner and the sister of detained former U.S. marine Paul Whelan to tell them that the detainees “are at front of mind.” Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage, and multiple outlets have reported that the Biden administration offered to release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the releases of Griner and Whelan (Bout is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States).

Cherelle Griner told King that she is concerned her wife could be moved to a labor camp if a deal for Griner’s release is not settled before her appeal later this month.

“In my brain I’m like, ‘Please, in two weeks have figured this out,’” she said. “The reality of the situation is that once that hearing is held and the order is finalized, B.G. is now in the position where she could be moved to a labor camp. And my brain can’t even fathom it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article