DeMatha’s Jason Moore quit basketball to wreck football offenses

When Jason Moore played quarterback for a Fort Washington flag football league as a 6-year-old, his parents instructed him to throw the ball hard at his receivers’ chests. Moore was bigger than his peers, so his passes were too strong for teammates to catch with their hands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Moore cried after games, all of which his team lost. He hated the sport and quit after that season. Basketball, Moore thought, was more fun and suitable for his stature and athleticism.

Twelve years later, Moore is one of the best defensive lineman prospects in the country. The senior has spearheaded DeMatha’s defense, which has allowed 11 points in five games and will make the Stags a contender to win their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship since 2016, as league play begins this weekend.

Moore is committed to play football at Ohio State, but he long envisioned competing in the NBA. Basketball is the sport that brought his older brother, Justin Moore, great acclaim, including the 2019 All-Met basketball player of the year award. Justin is now a standout player at Villanova, and at times Jason believed he’d follow his lead.

Through football, Jason, who’s 6-foot-6 and 260-pounds, created his own path.

Now, Moore, who leads the Stags with five sacks and eight tackles for loss, aspires to join DeMatha’s storied history by adding to the football program’s WCAC-record 24 titles. This season may be the best chance in recent years for DeMatha (4-1), which has shut out its past four opponents entering its game at Gonzaga (4-2) on Friday night.

“He hasn’t even touched how good he really can be,” said Moore’s father, Greg, “because he’s never really focused on it.”

Hoops-minded

When Justin began playing basketball on Saturday mornings at Tucker Road Community Center in Fort Washington, Greg and Keli brought their youngest son, Jason, in a stroller. Jason joined when he was eligible at age 5.

During Justin’s workouts and games, Jason practiced on side courts. In 2012, a coach saw him shooting and invited him to try out for his new Amateur Athletic Union team, Maryland’s Finest. Jason won the 8-and-under national championship in Memphis later that year.

He and Justin erected mini hoops on doors in a room in their home to play one-on-one. In their basement, the brothers used the top of window ledges as baskets. Jason used to stay up late to watch the Los Angeles Lakers and his favorite player, Kobe Bryant. Coaches compared him to NBA forward Blake Griffin.

Jason kept growing, forcing his mother to have to keep purchasing new clothes for him. She also carried his birth certificate to games because other parents complained he wasn’t competing in the correct age group.

His uncle, Dwayne, teased Jason that if he didn’t grow to 6-foot-10, he should switch to football. Jason laughed and nodded in response.

Learning football

In seventh grade, a basketball teammate encouraged Moore to play for his youth football team, the Westlake Bulldogs. Moore’s basketball footwork helped him excel as an offensive and defensive lineman. When his coach brought him on a football visit to Virginia Tech with high school players, Moore was excited about the attention coaches presented him.

DeMatha recruited Moore for basketball, and Mike Jones, the Hyattsville private school’s basketball coach at the time, encouraged football coaches to also pursue him.

When Moore was in eighth grade, former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon visited his home for a visit for Justin. There, Turgeon joked with Jason: “I have to take a picture with you. I can take it to the football coach so they can get started with you early.”

While Moore intended to play junior varsity football his freshman year to condition for basketball, coaches lifted him to varsity after he dominated two games. After Moore recorded his first varsity sack in DeMatha’s home win over Saint Ignatius (Ohio) in September 2019, he received a call from Maryland running backs coach Elijah Brooks, who formerly coached DeMatha. Brooks extended Moore’s first college scholarship offer.

The next month, Moore rushed Good Counsel’s passer and intercepted a pass that set up DeMatha’s offense at the 5-yard line. Moore started in the playoffs three weeks later.

“There are a couple games where you’re just watching and you say, ‘Jeez, I can’t believe he’s in ninth grade,’ ” DeMatha football coach Bill McGregor said. “He’s competing with older guys, and if you can do that in the WCAC at such an early age, you know somebody’s going to be really, really good someday. That someday has come now for him.”

Despite beginning to play for the nationally prominent DeMatha basketball team, attention for his football savvy continued. Just about every week, a football program offered him a scholarship.

On the court, Moore contributed as DeMatha won the WCAC title in February 2020. But he felt unsatisfied without a football trophy.

“I was always only known as the basketball player playing football,” said Moore, 18. “As time went on, it kind of switched to, ‘He’s that big football prospect playing basketball.’ It was just something I had to get used to after a while.”

Picking his path

While playing his final games for DeMatha basketball in the summer of 2021, Moore chased a loose ball against an opponent when Moore fouled him.

“Why didn’t you just grab the ball?” his uncle Dwayne asked after the game. “Why did you foul?”

“I didn’t have any fouls,” Moore said with a laugh. “And I was bored.”

“You definitely need to give basketball up,” Dwayne responded.

Toggling to football would also help Jason distinguish himself from his brother after years of teachers mistakenly calling him Justin.

The brothers were always competitive, racing to the car as children and sometimes getting in fights over video games. By specializing in a different sport, Jason could slow comparisons.

When Jones, the former DeMatha basketball coach, left for Virginia Tech in May 2021, Moore took it as a sign to focus on football. He studied NFL defensive ends Chase Young, a DeMatha alumnus, and J.J. Watt and lifted weights in the winter.

Moore’s family believes he displayed early signs of football interest. As a kid, he ran around the house wearing Justin’s oversized red-and-gray football helmet — the same colors Jason will wear next fall at Ohio State. After Justin’s youth football games, Moore was dirtier than Justin from playing football on the side of the field. Jason would just laugh when opponents fouled him in youth basketball games.

It seems he was born to play football, even if it took some time to realize it.

In November 2021, Moore solidified himself as one of the D.C. area’s top players. In a WCAC semifinal against Good Counsel, DeMatha’s offense stalled. Moore took matters into his own hands, totaling five tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and a touchdown that resulted from Moore knocking the ball out of the quarterback’s arm, recovering the ball and running into the end zone. However, the Stags lost, 17-15.

Before high school, Moore, who earned first-team All-Met honors last season, would have envisioned October as a chance to enjoy himself while prepping for the start of basketball season in November. Instead, Moore yearns to avenge last year’s semifinal defeat.

Still, after DeMatha’s shutout win over Friendship Collegiate on Sept. 16, Moore returned to the locker room at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover and changed into a black DeMatha basketball T-shirt.

“I still think it’s his first love,” Dwayne Moore said. “He’s a naturally gifted athlete. He just wants to be the best in everything that he does.”

