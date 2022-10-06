Lionel Messi says this World Cup will be his last. Who else might be done?

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lionel Messi is reaching the end of his World Cup road. On Thursday, the Argentine icon told Star Plus that next month’s tournament in Qatar will be the last of his celebrated career. “There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time,” Messi said. “It is the last one.”

At 35, Messi choosing not to hold out for the 2026 World Cup comes as little surprise. But the announcement further cements the idea that this year’s tournament will mark the end of an era. In addition to Messi, Qatar 2022 will probably be the last World Cup for fellow megastars Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Neymar (Brazil), and could be the finale for several more marquee names.

Like Messi, Ronaldo is simply running out of time. Two years older than Messi, the Manchester United forward is likely to bow out of the world’s biggest competition at the same time. The two players have been compared and contrasted throughout their sterling careers, with both making their World Cup debuts in 2006. Neither has lifted a World Cup trophy, but Ronaldo captured the Euro 2016 title and Messi won the Copa America last year.

As far back as 2016, Ronaldo said he expected the 2022 World Cup to be his last.

“I expect Qatar could be my final World Cup,” he told beIN Sports at the time. “I often go on holidays there, to Qatar as well as Dubai. I am happy because for sure it will be last international tournament.”

Ronaldo recently changed his tune, saying in September that he hopes to represent Portugal in Qatar and the 2024 European Championship.

While Argentina and Portugal are expected to be title contenders this year, the top-ranked team and betting favorite is Brazil. Neymar, the 30-year-old wonder who plays alongside Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, stands at the center of Brazilian hopes.

In October 2021, Neymar told a documentary crew that Qatar will probably be his swan song.

“I think it’s [Qatar for] my last World Cup,” Neymar said in the DAZN documentary, “Neymar Jr. and the Line of Kings.” “I see it as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore. So I’ll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realize my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it.”

This summer, Brazilian teammate Rodrygo told ESPN that Neymar was “ready to leave the national team.”

If Neymar does play his final World Cup at age 30, the decision to make a slightly early exit will have precedent. Brazil legend Pelé played his final World Cup in 1970 at age 29. One of his Brazilian successors, striker Ronaldo, also played in his last competition at that age.

That glitzy trio will surely not be alone in making an exit after Qatar. This World Cup features a bevy of players who have maintained a high level into their mid-30s, meaning they will play a role at this year’s competition but are unlikely to return to the stage. Among the aging stars likely to take the field next month are France forward Karim Benzema (34), Poland forward Robert Lewandowski (34), Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (37), Brazil defender Thiago Silva (38) and Uruguay forward Luis Suárez (35).

German forward Thomas Müller (33) will have plenty to play for next month. Assuming Müller makes the German squad, he will have the highest career World Cup goal total of any player in the tournament with 10. Former German teammate Miroslav Klose holds the record with 16.

Wales forward and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, now playing in MLS for Los Angeles FC, told ESPN this summer that he would have retired if his country had not qualified for its first World Cup appearance in 64 years. The promise of next month’s festivities kept him in the game.

