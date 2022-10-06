Mets giddily ‘gearing’ up for their first postseason since 2016

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor will make $341 million during the course of his New York Mets career. He has donated a million to the construction of a school building. He has donated thousands to disaster relief efforts. He has more brightly colored gloves and boxes of cleats stacked near his locker than some players use in their whole careers. He seems to have the means to outfit himself however he wishes.

And in keeping with the smiley, upbeat demeanor for which he is known, Lindor brushed aside the idea that the Mets were under added pressure to win their first-round series against San Diego Padres after narrowly losing the National League East title to the Atlanta Braves, costing the team a bye. In fact, he said, just being here in the postseason was a blessing. Many of his friends on other teams are headed home. And they are going there without new hoodies.

“I get to put on a hat and a hoodie that says postseason,” Lindor said. “It feels pretty damn good to go into a clubhouse and smell the new gear that you get.”

At first, Lindor just seemed to be offering the classic “stop-and-smell-the-roses” sentiment. The gear wasn’t the point, one could assume. The point was that not everyone gets it, so those who do should appreciate it. But as the news conference wore on, it became clear that Lindor was not utilizing metaphor.

For example, when asked what he hopes his teammates who have never been to the playoffs will appreciate about the experience, Lindor didn’t hesitate.

“Well, it starts with getting new gear,” Lindor said. “Getting into the clubhouse and seeing everything new, it starts with that. Then as soon as you go out on the field and you run around and you go out there at 6:40 and it’s probably a packed house and everyone is wearing their new gear, it’s just such an amazing experience.”

A spokesman for the Mets said no one in the organization had told Lindor to talk up the new playoff gear, which includes a new set of hats with postseason patches, sweatshirts with postseason patches, and blue-and-orange T-shirts that read “October Rise.”

Many of his teammates wore those T-shirts during their brief on-field workout Thursday. Mets General Manager Billy Eppler sported a bright blue postseason hoodie with his light-washed jeans and beat-up Nikes. Catcher James McCann made the bold move of wearing the postseason version of the hat that goes with the Mets’ treasured black jerseys.

Before outfielder Brandon Nimmo did an on-camera interview for MLB Network, he hurried into the clubhouse to change from a Daniel Vogelbach tribute tee into one of the “October Rise” editions.

“I’m trying to not do things differently than I do during the regular season,” Nimmo said, noting that the Vogelbach shirt fits him well and always feels like the right choice for regular season batting practices. “But I thought maybe for the interview it would be important to have a playoff shirt on.”

Nimmo said he still has gear from the Mets’ run to the wild-card game in 2016, but no one wants to see a guy wearing six-year-old playoff merch around the clubhouse when the team hasn’t been back since.

“It’s literally just sitting in my closet as a reminder that I’ve been there,” Nimmo said. “Other than that, it doesn’t get out much.”

That 2016 sweatshirt had a short shelf life. The Mets lost the wild-card game to the San Francisco Giants.

But Lindor has previously been to the playoffs four times, all with the Cleveland Guardians. He got to wear one of those playoff hoodies all the way to the World Series one year. He hasn’t exactly been deprived of the opportunity to don Major League Baseball’s heavily marketed playoff garb. How, after all that, could he still be so excited about it?

“I’m a human being,” Lindor said. “Whenever you get something new and cool it feels good! And you work all season, you show up to the stadium and you have a hoodie like that, you have a hat with new patch, a jersey with new patch, a new jersey, it feels good. Some guys get new cleats, new batting gloves — I’m a kid. I love those moments. You can’t forget where we all come from. We can’t forget how blessed we are in life.”

“Spring training is great because you get cool stuff,” Lindor added. “But this is the best time of the year.”

As he said all that, Lindor had something between a genuine smile and a good-natured smirk on his face. He never seemed fully serious, but wasn’t exactly joking, either.

But Pete Alonso, who was sitting next to him during that news conference, is always serious — doggedly earnest, enthusiastic to the point that he strains credulity. And when Lindor was done talking about the gear, Alonso pulled his microphone a little closer because he had something to say. If the whole thing was a joke, it was lost on him. Baseball is not a joke to Pete Alonso. Not even the bright blue hoodies.

“Yeah, this is a normal Mets hoodie, but it says postseason on it,” Alonso said, face straight, voice stern. “To be able to earn that patch that says postseason or whatever have you, earning that postseason patch on your hat, it’s sick.”

“A part of it is it’s awesome getting new stuff,” Alonso clarified. “But to be a part of something that you earned, even though it’s as simple as having a postseason patch or whatever, we earn that.”

