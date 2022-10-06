Choose your fighter: The Nats fan’s rooting guide to the MLB playoffs

Seattle Mariners
The Mariners ended a 21-year playoff drought, the longest in major professional sports, by clinching a wild-card berth with Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run Friday.
Nats connections: Under interim manager Jim Riggleman, the Mariners swept the Oakland Athletics in the final series of the 2008 regular season to finish 61-101. Some 2,500 miles away, the Nationals were swept by the Phillies to fall to 59-102. By virtue of finishing with the worst record in the league, the Nationals secured the top pick in the 2009 draft, which they used to select consensus No. 1 prospect and future World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg. The Mariners used the second pick to draft Dustin Ackley, who hit .241 over six forgettable major league seasons. Thanks, Seattle.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Julio Rodríguez, the presumptive American League rookie of the year and the runner-up to Soto in this year’s Home Run Derby, is one of the game’s brightest young stars. Raleigh has the best nickname — “Big Dumper” — in the playoffs. The Mariners winning the World Series would be the best outcome, by far, for Nationals fans, and there must be a coffee mug somewhere with a curly 'W' over a silhouette of the state of Washington.
“THE DREAM LIVES! THEY’RE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! THE DROUGHT IS OVER!” @TheDaveSimsShow just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/DmbJRvsbJW— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022
San Diego Padres
Despite Soto, Bell and fellow trade acquisition Josh Hader underperforming, the Padres clinched a wild-card berth and their first playoff appearance in a full season since 2006.
Nats connections: In one of the biggest blockbusters in baseball history, the Padres dealt shortstop CJ Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, first baseman Luke Voit and three top prospects to the Nationals for Soto and Bell in August. The move came after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer in July, and it paved the way for Washington to set a new team record for losses.
Reasons to cheer or boo: As amusing as it would have been to see the Padres miss the playoffs after mortgaging their future to acquire Soto and Bell for the stretch run, they made it, and now they have the chance to send the New York Mets home in a best-of-three first-round series. Baseball is better when Soto is smiling, shuffling and having fun, even if it’s for another team, so root for him to break out of his second-half slump.
POV: you're cellying with Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/12YFEcvpwP— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2022
Cleveland Guardians
Manager Terry Francona’s Guardians won their first division title since 2018 and were one of the season’s biggest surprises.
Nats connections: Lacking. Washington acquired World Series champion catcher Yan Gomes from Cleveland in 2018. Cleveland drafted Nationals pitcher Paolo Espino in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB draft.
Reason to cheer or boo: Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan and right-hander Triston McKenzie are part of an exciting core for the youngest team in the league. Cleveland, which has MLB’s third-lowest payroll, also has a new, non-racist name and hasn’t won the World Series since 1948.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo in July and then went 46-28 under interim manager John Schneider to clinch a wild-card berth.
Nats connections: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s dad might one day have his name in the ring of honor at Nationals Park alongside legendary Montreal Expos Gary Carter, Tim Raines and Andre Dawson.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Vladdy is a delight to watch, and the Blue Jays celebrate home runs by donning a terrific jacket. Like an NCAA tournament first-round game between mid-major darlings, it’s a shame Toronto and Seattle are facing each other in a wild-card series.
Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the 2022 @BlueJays Home Run jacket. 🤩— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2022
📸: @thehazelmae pic.twitter.com/FWpCjyBZhp
Tampa Bay Rays
The low-budget Rays are in the playoffs for a fourth straight year despite finishing third in the American League East.
Nats connections: Relief pitcher Javy Guerra shares a name with former Nationals reliever and World Series champion Javy Guerra.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Former top prospect Wander Franco was slowed by injuries in his second season, but he could be primed for a Randy Arozarena-like October breakout. Be prepared to be angered by Manager Kevin Cash’s in-game moves.
St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals overtook the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead in early August and never looked back.
Nats connections: Former Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux now serves in the same role for the Cardinals, who have some playoff history with Washington. Nationals player of the year Lane Thomas was acquired from St. Louis at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for Jon Lester. Will it go down as the last trade General Manager Mike Rizzo won?
Reasons to cheer or boo: Albert Pujols’s last ride has been remarkable. The 42-year-old slugger hit 24 home runs during the regular season, his most since 2016, and joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth as the only players to surpass 700 career homers. It’s hard to muster much hate for the Cardinals after the Nationals swept them in the 2019 NLCS.
Houston Astros
The Astros cruised to their fifth American League West title in the past six years behind a dominant bullpen and one of the best rotations in baseball, including AL Cy Young Award favorite Justin Verlander.
Nats connections: Dusty Baker, who was let go by the Nationals despite averaging 96 wins in his two years in D.C., is in his third season with Houston. Washington defeated the cheating Astros to win the 2019 World Series.
Reasons to cheer or boo: As easy as it is to wish ill will upon the Astros for their past transgressions, no one deserves a World Series title more than Baker.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers added Freddie Freeman to their already potent lineup in the offseason and went on to post a franchise-record 111 wins.
Nats connections: Shortstop Trea Turner, who was dealt to the Dodgers by the Nationals at last year’s trade deadline, had another all-star season. Dodgers president and part-owner Stan Kasten was president of the Nationals from 2006 to 2010.
Reasons to cheer or boo: The Dodgers’ roster features plenty of likable stars, including Turner, Freeman, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw, but who wants to see the big-spending favorite win, especially only two years removed from its last title?
New York Yankees
The Yankees overcame a midseason slump to win the American League East behind one of the greatest individual offensive seasons in franchise history by Aaron Judge.
Nats connections: When Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was with the Astros, Soto took him deep onto the train tracks at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes is a great story and Judge had a phenomenal year, despite falling 11 dingers shy of Bonds’s single-season home run record. They haven’t won a World Series since 2009, but they’re still the freakin’ Yankees, so it’s best to root for an early exit.
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta went 78-34 from June 1 on to erase the Mets’ 10½ game lead and win the National League East. The Braves are looking to become the first back-to-back World Series champs since the Yankees won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000.
Nats connections: After winning a title with the Braves last year, utility player Ehire Adrianza signed a one-year contract with the Nationals in March. Adrianza hit .179 in 31 games for Washington before being traded back to Atlanta for minor league outfielder Trey Harris at the deadline. Lucky guy.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Nationals 30-year-old slugger Joey Meneses might’ve become one of the most unlikely rookie of the year winners if not for the Braves’ duo of outfielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider. Marcell Ozuna deserves all of the boos and it’s past time to retire the “tomahawk chop,” but the Braves going back-to-back is preferable to seeing one of the other NL East teams in this year’s field experience joy.
Philadelphia Phillies
Like the Blue Jays, the Phillies got hot after firing their manager midseason. Rob Thompson replaced Joe Girardi in June and led Philadelphia back to the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Nats connections: Former Nats on the Phillies’ roster include Harper, Schwarber and Brad Hand.
Reasons to cheer or boo: One could argue that no individual player was more responsible for Rizzo’s decision to gut the Nationals’ roster at the 2021 trade deadline than Hand, who took the loss in three straight appearances, including two blown saves, during a five-game losing streak in late July. That sparked a fire sale and the beginning of the Nationals’ two-year teardown. One of the players dealt was Schwarber, a fan favorite in Washington who signed with the Phillies in the offseason and hit a career-high 46 home runs. Coming off his second MVP award, Harper was limited to 99 games by a fractured thumb. He already delivered on his promise to bring a title back to D.C. after signing with the Phillies; why would Nats fans want to see him celebrate on Broad Street?
Bryce Harper wants to bring a title WHERE? pic.twitter.com/C4V3toiFfE— Dean Schleicher (@DeanSchleicher) March 2, 2019
New York Mets
The Mets are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and seeking their first World Series title since 1986.
Nats connection: Former Nats great Max Scherzer turned in another dominant season, posting a career-low 2.29 ERA over 145 1/3 innings. He’s gotten less maniacally competitive in his older age, as evidenced by the fact that he didn’t protest when Manager Buck Showalter removed him from an August game after only six innings and 68 pitches with a perfect game intact.
Reasons to cheer or boo: Scherzer in the playoffs is appointment viewing, especially when he goes head-to-head with Soto and probably gives up a first-inning homer in Game 1. Lights-out closer Edwin Díaz’s entrance is fun, but here’s hoping the trumpets don’t sound too often this month. One could argue the Phillies winning the World Series would be worse, but there’s more schadenfreude in watching the division foe with the league’s largest payroll and a longer title drought crash and burn.