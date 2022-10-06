Choose your fighter: The Nats fan’s rooting guide to the MLB playoffs

Reasons to cheer or boo: One could argue that no individual player was more responsible for Rizzo’s decision to gut the Nationals’ roster at the 2021 trade deadline than Hand, who took the loss in three straight appearances, including two blown saves, during a five-game losing streak in late July. That sparked a fire sale and the beginning of the Nationals’ two-year teardown. One of the players dealt was Schwarber, a fan favorite in Washington who signed with the Phillies in the offseason and hit a career-high 46 home runs. Coming off his second MVP award, Harper was limited to 99 games by a fractured thumb. He already delivered on his promise to bring a title back to D.C. after signing with the Phillies; why would Nats fans want to see him celebrate on Broad Street?