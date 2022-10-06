Explosive plays are costing Virginia Tech during two-game skid

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the first meeting each morning in preseason camp, the Virginia Tech football coaching staff would use a PowerPoint presentation to list the “explosives” that unfolded in the previous practice and reveal whether the offense or defense won the competition. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That Brent Pry began every day discussing the statistic reinforced to players the significance the Hokies’ first-year coach places on runs of at least 12 yards and completed passes of at least 15 and how those long gains can sway momentum.

With the regular season close to halfway complete, Pry continues to devote increased attention to such plays. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) is mired in a two-game slide in part because its defense, which had been relatively sturdy over the first three games, has failed to limit explosive plays.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against Pittsburgh (2-3, 0-2) at Acrisure Stadium, Pry has reminded that unit of the importance of being in the proper position to prevent the Panthers from generating chunk yardage that can demoralize a defense.

“We’re certainly talking about it,” Pry said. “We certainly seem to — at least when we put an emphasis on something throughout the week, in my opinion, we’ve trended that way, and we’ve gotten better in that area, and so the explosives are something we’ve talked about all camp. … [and] we’re going to get back to some of that.”

In last weekend’s 41-10 loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill,, the Hokies surrendered 16 big plays, including completions of 35, 33 and 29 yards and runs of 35 and 18 yards.

Virginia Tech, ranked third in the ACC in total yards allowed (310.2), let quarterback Drake Maye complete 13 passes of at least 15 yards and yielded its most points and yards (527) in its most lopsided defeat this season.

Maye, a redshirt freshman, finished with 363 yards and three touchdowns in completing 26 of 36 throws without an interception or a sack. The Hokies had been able to pressure quarterbacks consistently in the earlier stages of this season.

“When you’ve just got one or two guys that aren’t in the right place, a minimal run or a minimal pass play turns into an explosive,” Pry said. “That’s generally how it happens. Now with North Carolina I think their guys made some plays. That’s another way you garner explosives.”

The trend began during a 33-10 loss to West Virginia a week earlier at Lane Stadium, where the Hokies allowed eight explosive plays, including a 24-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels to Sam James with 11 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Mountaineers the lead for good at 13-7.

West Virginia managed a 24-yard run and two rushes of 18 yards in amassing 218 yards on 46 carries. An inability to stop the run left the Hokies, ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing defense (100.8), at a deficit of more than 17 minutes in time of possession.

Virginia Tech also logged just one sack in losing for a second straight time to its border rival.

“The film don’t lie,” Hokies defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “We couldn’t get pressure as we wanted to on the quarterback, so we were challenged this week to get pressure throughout practice, and the thing I like about the group that I’m in is we have guys who are willing to embrace that challenge and take it head-on.”

Virginia Tech, however, probably will have to do so without starting cornerback Dorian Strong, who is nursing an injury and did not play against the Tar Heels. Following practice Wednesday afternoon, Pry called the junior from Upper Marlboro a “long shot.”

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is coming off a 26-21 home loss to Georgia Tech, a game in which it reeled off 10 explosive plays, seven of which came during the fourth quarter, when the Panthers scored touchdowns on two straight possessions over the final two minutes.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, a senior transfer from Southern Cal, finished 26 for 45 with 305 yards and three touchdowns, drawing support from Coach Pat Narduzzi amid speculation his starting job may be in jeopardy. He ranks third in the conference in passing at 249.3 yards per game.

“We’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback,” Pry said. “I think the D-line as a whole and [defensive line] coach [J.C.] Price were disappointed last week. We just didn’t tee off and play on edges, and we’ve done that, so we know we can do it. We just got twisted up and sideways on some things, but I think we’ve got a group that can do it, and it was a big emphasis this week.”

