Concussion protocols to change once NFL, NFLPA work out details

The NFL and the NFL Players Association said Friday they expect to modify their concussion protocols to close a loophole that allowed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be cleared to return to a game late last month. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight But the league and union made their pronouncement in separate statements, rather than agreeing to official changes to the protocols and formally enacting them. That came amid an apparent disagreement on whether the exiting protocols were followed properly in Tagovailoa’s case.

“Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on September 25,” the NFLPA said in its statement, attributed to its board of player representatives and its ruling executive committee. “We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well.”

Statement from the NFLPA, calling on the NFL to adopt the modified concussion protocol before Sunday’s games. pic.twitter.com/bofROM8Ft2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA previously had said they’ had agreed to modify the protocols to eliminate an exception related to “gross motor instability.” Under the exception, a player can be cleared to return to a game — as Tagovailoa was during a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. — if doctors determine his motor instability was not neurologically caused.

“As we have discussed with the NFLPA, we agree that changes to the joint NFL-NFLPA protocols are necessary to further enhance player safety,” the league said in its statement Friday. “We have already spoken to members of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee and the leadership of the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Independent Certified Athletic Trainers who serve as spotters to discuss these likely changes.”

The joint review between the league and union over the level of compliance with the protocols in Tagovailoa’s case is ongoing. Richard Sherman, the former NFL cornerback who is an NFLPA vice president, said during Thursday night’s coverage of the Broncos-Colts game that “the union’s position is that the protocols were not followed” while the league “says they went with an abundance of caution.”

The NFLPA did not respond to requests Thursday night for further comment on Sherman’s assertions. The NFL declined to respond.

The NFLPA previously said it was focused on the medical judgments made in the case, considering errors in medical judgment to amount to noncompliance with the protocols. The union exercised its right to remove the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa during the Sept. 25 game. The NFL previously said the preliminary indications were that the protocols were followed, in its view.

Statement from the NFL regarding the updated concussion protocol formally approved by the NFLPA today: pic.twitter.com/pQZtzZyOwd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

Tagovailoa left the game against the Bills and was evaluated for a head injury. He stumbled after getting to his feet following a first-half play on which he was shoved to the turf and appeared to hit his head. Tagovailoa returned to the game to start the second half. He and Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said that day Tagovailoa was plagued by a back injury. The NFLPA initiated the joint review then.

Four days later, Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher during a game at Cincinnati. He struck his head on the turf on a first-half sack. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and, according to the Dolphins, was diagnosed with a concussion. He was released from the hospital that night.

The Dolphins have said Tagovailoa will not play in their road game Sunday against the New York Jets. He is being evaluated and treated under the league’s concussion protocols.

