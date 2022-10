Trinity Rodman, the rising U.S. star who plays for the Washington Spirit, appeared to tie the match in the 36th minute. Again, though, video replay came into play.

It was a gorgeous sequence, starting with a long ball from deep in the U.S. end. Rodman let the ball play through to Sophia Smith, then made a central run. Smith attacked on the right flank and crossed into the center of the box. Megan Rapinoe flicked it along to Rodman alone on the back side for a cool 10-yard one-timer.

The Americans celebrated. The video replay referee, however, believed Smith was offside on the initial pass out of the back. If she was, it was by inches — not the clear-and-obvious error that should prompt an officiating change.