Marcin Gortat is back in D.C. to hammer home lessons to Wizards’ big men

The hammer returned this week, the subtle one with the skull on the end of its handle that is tattooed on the massive shoulder and biceps of Marcin Gortat. The former NBA center of 12 years sported a navy blue Washington Wizards tank top Thursday, had a little more gray in his beard and sounded almost like a coach.

Almost.

“No filter, no filter,” Gortat said, laughing as he took a familiar stance in front of a scrum of reporters. “No filter right now.”

Gortat — who served as the ever-steady, always outspoken frontcourt anchor during the best years of the John Wall-Bradley Beal partnership in Washington — joined his old team this week for the first time since he was traded for Austin Rivers in 2018.

His role, having accepted an invitation from President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard, is to work with the Wizards’ big men through the end of the preseason. His desire is to throw down wisdom that goes beyond the confines of the court.

“I personally was 57th pick in the league, for the people that don’t know. There’s only two players in the history of the game that survived with the 57th pick — it’s me and Manu Ginóbili,” Gortat said. (Only one other player drafted at that spot, Frank Brickowski, lasted more than five seasons in the NBA.) “I wasn’t as gifted as Manu; I don’t have a championship, unfortunately. But I did survive as the 57th pick in this league.”

The lessons Gortat wants to impart are strategic, tactical and physical, no doubt. He and center Daniel Gafford worked together for much of the morning Wednesday and dedicated the end of practice to setting screens.

The Polish big has one named for him, after all: the “Gortat screen,” which is when the roller screens his man, the help defender, by posting up or cutting into him to open a lane for the ballhandler.

If someone had told the 57th pick he would one day have a signature move?

“I would say you’ve got to change your drugs, man,” he said.

But Gortat also wants to educate the Wizards’ young players on managing a long career. The points he hammered home Thursday were less about screens and more about work ethic, showing up to the gym 30 minutes early, not letting setbacks or missed shots or limited playing time distract from long-term goals.

Gortat, who spent five years with the Wizards and has since retired to Orlando, returned with the perspective of a man nearing 40 who has spent the past three years outside an NBA locker room. Small-scale drama such as his acrimonious split with Wall years ago no longer seems to matter — “I’m rooting for him,” Gortat said. He made sure to remind players just how lucky they are.

“Might be deep stuff what I’m about to say, but you’ve got to understand, man, you’re in an unbelievable position to do what you do. You play basketball. I don’t have to remind everybody else what’s going on in Ukraine right now — people are dying over there,” said Gortat, whose native Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees.

“Families are losing homes and everything. If you come in here and you complain about a little pain or about missed shots or touches? Man, you got issues. You’ve got to understand. This is the best job you ever had. Come here and do your work. That’s the only thing you’ve got to do. If someone asks you to come here at 7, you’ve got to come here at 6:30. You do that? Life’s going to be beautiful.”

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. appreciates Gortat’s coaching both because of his longevity and for the simple fact that he isn’t a coach. Lessons stick differently when they’re passed from player to player. Gortat can teach Gafford and the other bigs the details, angles and in-game tricks you learn from spending years matching up chest to chest with other centers.

“With the coaches, they teach it for sure, but when it comes from the players — they’ve been in those situations,” Gafford said. “… Visual learning, hands-on learning is the best type of learning for me, and it helps me think on it more, really get to the point where I can have it in the back of my mind.”

Gortat did admit that his hands-on teaching style might be part of what keeps him from a full-time coaching gig. At 38, he no longer has all the energy required to play the way he prefers day in and day out.

“We have a lot of young cats on the team that like to go at me,” Gortat said with a smile. “I like to go at them, too.”

Gortat plans to stay with the team until Oct. 15, at which point, “we’ll see” about sticking around, he said. It sounds like the man once known as “The Polish Hammer” has an open invitation.

“As long as he wants to stay,” Unseld said, “I love it.”

