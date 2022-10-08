Capitals drop curtain on preseason with a win over Blue Jackets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals closed out their preseason slate with a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Dylan Strome scored the winner 39 seconds into the extra period off a two-on-one rush with Connor Brown. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The games begin to count for real Wednesday, when the Capitals host the Boston Bruins in their season opener.

Saturday’s affair was tied at 3 entering the third period after a back-and-forth start. Then Brown and Strome connected during the four-on-four extra session.

“We were talking just before the faceoff that if they get a chance, we’re kind of just going to go,” Strome said. “That’s how overtime works usually, so didn’t really play much of overtime last year, so happy to get the opportunity to be out there. And Brownie made a heck of a pass that’s a three-foot sauce pass right over the sliding D-man, so can’t ask for much more than that.”

Anthony Mantha gave the Capitals an early lead with a deflection of Martin Fehervary’s point shot in front midway through the first. Patrik Laine scored less than a minute later before Yegor Chinakhov put Columbus up 2-1 with almost five minutes to play in the opening period.

Alex Ovechkin tied the game with 12.7 seconds left in the first on the power play, beating Elvis Merzlikins with a one-timer from above the left circle. Blue Jackets defenseman Sean Kuraly ripped the puck past Darcy Kuemper early in the second to put Columbus up 3-2 before Nic Dowd equalized midway through the second period.

Here is what else to know from the Capitals’ win:

Injuries front and center

T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov were injured in Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, and neither played against the Blue Jackets. Their status for the opener is unclear.

Oshie suffered an upper-body injury after taking a hard check into the boards. He missed practice Thursday and Friday but did skate in a noncontact jersey at the Capitals’ optional morning skate Saturday morning. He appeared to be a full participant.

Orlov, dealing with a lower-body injury, finished Wednesday’s game and did not appear to be in pain. The defenseman was held out of practice Thursday and Friday and also wore a noncontact jersey at Saturday’s morning skate.

Eller out with illness

Lars Eller, projected to be the team’s third-line center, did not play because of an illness. He missed practice Friday and skated with the team Saturday morning.

Eller, in the last year of a five-year, $17.5 million deal, had a rough 2021-22 campaign. He was unable to maintain any consistent production and battled multiple injuries and two bouts with the coronavirus. He was even tried as a right winger on the fourth line when Connor McMichael was pushing him for a spot in the lineup. Coach Peter Laviolette said during this preseason that he would prefer Eller stay in his natural position down the middle.

“He’s a center man,” Laviolette said. “We did things at times for different reasons, but I think he’s a center man.”

Last call on the bubble

While most teams want to treat their final preseason game as a dress rehearsal for their season opener, the Capitals were not afforded that luxury with three key veterans unable to suit up. So instead the team used the opportunity to take one last look at young players still fighting for spots.

McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively and Lucas Johansen got long looks against the Blue Jackets.

McMichael centered the third line of Marcus Johansson and Conor Sheary, while Protas was on a powerhouse line with Mantha and Strome. Snively pitched in on the fourth line with Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, and Johansen took Orlov’s place in the second defensive pairing with Nick Jensen.

Looking at the crowded forward corps, as the roster is currently constructed, there is a scenario in which Washington can comfortably keep Protas and McMichael on the roster. However, it is still unclear who would be the team’s 12th forward in such a scenario.

“Training camp factors into it, how they did in the games, the kind of camp they had overall; all of it’s going to factor into what we need,” Laviolette said. “Our needs up here and goals, needs, and so all of that factors into the decision-making.”

PK gets work

The Capitals’ penalty kill had a busy night, going toe-to-toe against the Blue Jackets’ power play — and Johnny Gaudreau — four times. Columbus converted on just one of its extra-man chances.

“Those power-play situations are great to face and just feel comfortable with those situations going into the regular season is huge for everyone,” said Kuemper, who made 36 saves in the win.

After the departure of assistant coach Scott Arniel to the Winnipeg Jets, new assistant coach Scott Allen took over the coaching duties on the penalty kill. The unit, as Allen admitted last week, still needs work, but the players are adjusting. Being more aggressive has been a main point of emphasis.

“What we say is controlled aggression,” Hathaway said last week. “We are building the foundation right now. It is okay if we make mistakes, but we are going to learn what works for us. … There are a few changes, but [we are] noticeably more aggressive and a lot of communication.”

