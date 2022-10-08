C.H. Flowers beats vaunted Wise, 16-13 in OT, for first time since 2009

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since last beating Wise in 2009, C.H. Flowers had scratched and clawed at its tormentor to no avail. Regardless of all the other games the Jaguars won, all the shutouts their defense posted and all the weeks they stayed ranked, the prevailing storyline was always their inability to knock off their Prince George’s County rival.

So it was fitting that after four quarters of a physical battle Saturday in Upper Marlboro, the Jaguars needed a ricocheted 39-yard field goal in overtime to finally defeat the Pumas again, 16-13.

“I was nervous for about five seconds,” kicker Conscience Abba said. “But if I’m being honest, I’m not new to this; I hit a game-winner in the playoffs last year, and I’ve hit some 50-yarders in practice. My brothers worked too hard for me not to go out there and hit that field goal.”

Last October, Flowers (6-0) was inches away from beating Wise, but after a late touchdown it went for a game-winning two-point conversion rather than a tying extra point and was stopped, 20-19.

“After the way it went last year, I knew I at least had to give our guy a chance,” Coach Dameon Powell said. “That was a far kick, but I wasn’t going to take the game out of his hands again. His work ethic has earned him all the faith in the world.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Flowers broke the seal on senior Sean Johnson’s 45-yard touchdown pass down the seam to Matthew Ogunniyi. Wise (5-1) responded when senior quarterback Cortney Davis gave the Pumas a 7-6 lead just before the half with a one-yard sneak.

With the teams entering the game having allowed just 38 combined points this season, it seemed like Wise’s slim lead might hold as the game slogged through a third quarter filled with punts. But with two minutes remaining in the period, Johnson and Ogunniyi reunited for a 46-yard touchdown to retake the lead.

“If we’re being honest, I probably could’ve had two or three more touchdowns in this game,” Ogunniyi said. “I was getting open a lot this game, and once I got my hands on it, my speed was letting me take it to the house.”

After trading punts, Wise finally hit on a big play, one of the signatures of its usually vaunted offense, when Davis found Joseph Towler for a 55-yard touchdown to knot the score at 13.

But after the play, Wise was called for two taunting penalties and an additional sideline interference call after one of the referees ran into rapper 3ohBlack during the touchdown. As a result, a chip-shot extra point turned into a failed two-point conversion from midfield.

“In all my years of coaching, I have never seen a situation where the referees allow you to stack up three separate penalties like that,” Wise Coach DaLawn Parrish said. “But whether that was right or wrong, we can’t be that careless in a game like this versus a very good football team.”

In all, the Pumas committed 240 yards of penalties.

“I’m not even sure how to fix some of the dumb things that we were doing on field today,” Parrish said. “Like, we have a lot of new dudes that are still learning the right way to play, but come on, man.”

