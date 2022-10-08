The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

College football TV schedule: Tennessee-LSU highlights strong early slate

October 8, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Tennessee's offense hasn't been challenged much this season, but that is likely to change against LSU. (Wade Payne/AP)

A week from Saturday is set up to be the biggest of the season, with Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Southern California-Utah and Oklahoma State-TCU giving us an embarrassment of college football riches.

This Saturday is … significantly less exciting, at least on paper. Consider it the appetizer before the main course.

The past three Tennessee-LSU games at Tiger Stadium have been decided on the game’s final play: Stevan Ridley’s one-yard touchdown run with no time left gave LSU a 16-14 win in 2010; Gerald Riggs scored from one yard out to give the Volunteers a 30-27 overtime win in 2005; and Rohan Davey’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Royal and ensuing defensive stop in overtime propelled the Tigers to a 38-31 win in 2000, a game in which Tennessee blocked LSU’s game-winning field goal attempt at the end of regulation. The Vols enter with the nation’s top offense in terms of yards per game (559.3) and second-ranked scoring offense (48.5 points per game), but Tennessee’s four wins have come against teams that rank 105th (Ball State), 76th (Pittsburgh), 123rd (Akron) and 71st (Florida) in defensive SP+, a measure of efficiency. LSU’s defense ranks 13th in that department and has allowed more than 17 points just once this season, against Florida State in the opener. … Before the start of the season, if you had told me that ESPN’s “College GameDay” would be in Lawrence, Kan., for TCU-Kansas and not in Dallas for Texas-Oklahoma, I would have laughed in your face. But here we are, with the game between the Horned Frogs and the shockingly competent Jayhawks trumping the Red River Rivalry, in which neither the Longhorns nor Sooners are ranked for the first time since 1998. TCU and Kansas feature strong offenses, but the Jayhawks’ defense might struggle to keep up with the Horned Frogs, who dropped 55 points on Oklahoma last weekend.

Wait, is the Pac-12 good again? After getting shut out of the College Football Playoff for five straight seasons, the most bedraggled Power Five conference has four teams in the top 18 of the Associated Press rankings, and two of them — Utah and UCLA — meet Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Utes have allowed only 10.8 points per game in the four games that followed their season-opening loss at Florida, but three of those games were against plainly bad teams (Southern Utah, San Diego State and Arizona State), and the fourth was last weekend against an Oregon State team that lost its starting quarterback to injury in the first quarter. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,981 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions over the past eight games dating from last season, all of them UCLA wins, and he’s fourth nationally in completion percentage (74.3) and 12th in passing efficiency (171.5) this season. …

Texas A&M-Alabama sure looked good to the CBS schedulers when they chose it as one of the network’s prime-time SEC games before the season and not only because of the offseason beef between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. The Aggies were the No. 6 team in the AP preseason poll, and the Crimson Tide was in its usual spot atop the rankings, so it was an obvious choice. But things soured quickly for Texas A&M, whose offense has been stuck in neutral all season and whose defense — which had been keeping the Aggies from complete calamity — suddenly looks leaky after giving up 42 points and nearly seven yards per play in a loss to Mississippi State last weekend. The Crimson Tide also has had its share of shaky play, nearly losing to Texas last month and letting Arkansas back into the game in the third quarter last weekend before asserting itself late in a 49-26 win. With defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young knocked out because of injury, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs had fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards against the Razorbacks and finished with 206 rushing yards on the day, and the Aggies’ rushing defense is allowing 4.4 yards per rush (97th in the nation).

