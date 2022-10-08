It’s a score that leads to obvious — and correct — conclusions. The Bruins simply had more answers on offense, whether it was Dorian Thompson-Robinson (299 yards, four touchdowns) throwing or Zach Charbonnet (198 yards, one touchdown) running.
Utah couldn’t quite keep up, with Thompson-Robinson’s 70-yard scoring toss to Logan Loya offering a response 22 seconds after the Utes closed within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins get their open date, then a trip to Oregon. If they can win that game Oct. 22, Southern Cal-UCLA on Nov. 19 will be the game of the year in the Pac-12.
Tennessee (winner)
There are all sorts of steps that come with building and establishing a credible top-20 program.
The Volunteers took one of them last month when they beat Florida, a rival that has created great consternation in Knoxville over the decades. It was an obvious one to celebrate.
Saturday’s box-checking exercise was more mundane, but still important. No. 8 Tennessee, unbeaten and with Alabama coming to town next week, went to No. 25 LSU and thrashed the Tigers, 40-13.
It wasn’t that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) scored on its first four possessions and rolled up more than 500 yards (though it did). And it wasn’t that the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) never established a semblance of a running game (though they didn’t).
It’s that the Vols took the lead in the first two minutes, were never seriously threatened and basically turned the entire fourth quarter into garbage time. In a spot against a decent-but-not-great team on the road, it would have been easy and even somewhat understandable if Tennessee had to slog a little. That it didn’t bodes well for the course of its season and its program.
Texas (winner)
The Longhorns’ 49-0 beatdown of Oklahoma in the Red River Whatchamacallit said a lot more about the state of the Sooners (and a lot more will be discussed about them below) than of Steve Sarkisian’s team.
Still, this was one for the Texas faithful to savor. It ended a four-game skid in the series. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from injury to throw for 289 yards and four touchdowns. And the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) dealt Oklahoma its most lopsided shutout loss.
And perhaps best of all, it wasn’t the Longhorns who were being derided as a tarnished power — unlike so many times over a tumultuous decade-plus.
Texas doesn’t suddenly become a national title contender because it nearly won by half-a-hundred against the worst iteration of its biggest rival in nearly a quarter-century. But its fans can gloat for the next year, and they’re unlikely to be quiet about it.
Oklahoma (loser)
Just like last week, it was over shortly after it started for the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12), who have dropped three in a row for the first time since 1998. Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas was a display of ineptitude made worse because it wasn’t much worse than what the Sooners managed while getting crushed 55-24 at TCU to open the month.
In the first half of its last two games, Oklahoma has allowed a combined 69 points and 833 total yards. As dicey as the quarterback situation is for the Sooners, especially without the injured Dillon Gabriel, their defense is getting worn out before it gets worn out.
Just halfway into his first year as a head coach, Brent Venables might already be at something of a crossroads. The issue isn’t wins, it’s competitiveness. It’s been a long time since that’s been a question at Oklahoma.
Georgia (winner)
It was quite a bit easier for the No. 2 Bulldogs to tame these Tigers than the ones they saw last week. After scrambling to rally past Missouri last week, Georgia cashed in a couple short touchdown drives in the second quarter and pulverized Auburn on the ground throughout the second half of a 42-10 rout.
Caveat No. 1: Georgia’s defense, per usual, deserves plenty of credit. Auburn did get within 14-3 early in the third quarter, but that was after it ran three plays in Bulldog territory in the first half.
Caveat No. 2: Although it hasn’t done anything truly abysmal, Auburn (with losses to Penn State, LSU and Georgia and an overtime escape against Missouri) isn’t remotely special this season.
Those points in mind, Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) responded like it should have after looking vulnerable last week.
TCU (winner)
The No. 17 Horned Frogs took the matchup of surprise Big 12 unbeatens, edging No. 19 Kansas, 38-31. And in thoroughly surprising fashion, the teams played two entirely different games.
The first half was a relative snoozer, with TCU up 10-3 at the break. Then the teams each managed to cram three touchdowns, a punt and a turnover into the third quarter before swapping scores in the final five minutes of the game.
Quentin Johnston’s 24-yard touchdown catch from Max Duggan with 1:36 to go was the difference for the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0), who look like a credible contender to push for a spot in the unpredictable Big 12’s title game — if not more.
C.J. Stroud (winner)
Okay, so maybe Stroud didn’t have his best showing a week ago when the No. 3 Buckeyes pummeled Rutgers. It would seem, unsurprisingly based on the last two seasons, it was a blip.
The Ohio State quarterback picked apart Michigan State for 361 yards, six touchdowns and an interception in a 49-20 rout in East Lansing. He found Marvin Harrison Jr. three times for touchdowns as the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) aced their first road test and roll into their open date halfway to a perfect regular season.
Washington (loser)
However conference realignment out West shakes out, maybe the No. 21 Huskies just need to find a way to get away from Arizona State. Or, more specifically, making trips to play football at Arizona State.
Washington has dropped eight in a row in Tempe after stumbling, 45-38, as the Sun Devils earned their first victory in three tries under interim coach Shaun Aguano. The Huskies’ last victory at Arizona State came in 2001.
It’s also becoming clear one of the biggest overreactions of nonconference play was to give Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) a lot of credit for ambushing Michigan State on Sept. 17.
The Spartans, as the three weeks since against Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State have amply illustrated, are not very good. And Washington, while it’s better off than a year ago, is probably going to settle in as a midpack Pac-12 team after its back-to-back losses to UCLA and Arizona State — especially since it doesn’t have to deal with Southern California or Utah at all.
Jim Leonhard (winner)
If the next two months are going to be Leonhard’s audition for Wisconsin’s full-time head coaching job, his first impression as the Badgers’ interim coach couldn’t have gone much better.
Less than a week after the ouster of coach Paul Chryst and his 67-26 record over eight seasons, Leonhard led Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to a 42-7 thumping of woeful Northwestern as quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns.
In fairness to Chryst, who departed after a 34-10 loss at home to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema, Wisconsin probably would have bounced back against the Wildcats (1-5, 1-2) regardless. But there’s little doubt things look rosier (if not Rose Bowl-worthy) after a cathartic drubbing in Evanston.
Israel Abanikanda (winner)
The Pittsburgh junior left last week’s loss to Georgia Tech with an injury. He seemed just fine Saturday.
Abanikanda rushed for a school-record 320 yards and six touchdowns as the Panthers trampled Virginia Tech, 45-29. The record was previously held by Tony Dorsett, who had 303 yards against Notre Dame in 1975.
It didn’t completely rewrite the ACC record books, but Abanikanda still did some impressive things on that front. It was the fourth-largest rushing output in league history, and the most since Boston College’s Andre Williams set the conference mark with 339 yards against N.C. State in 2013.
The six touchdowns tied an ACC record set by North Carolina’s Kelvin Bryant against East Carolina in 1981.
Virginia (loser)
While Venables is having his own issues, things are every bit as disconcerting for the other former Clemson coordinator who moved into a big office after last season.
Tony Elliott’s first team at Virginia hit the midpoint of the season at 2-4 thanks to a 34-17 loss at home to a Louisville bunch playing without injured quarterback Malik Cunningham and coming off a frustrating loss to Boston College.
The Cavaliers have myriad problems, and few obvious answers for them. Basketball season can’t arrive soon enough in Charlottesville.