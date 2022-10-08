Tennessee (winner)

There are all sorts of steps that come with building and establishing a credible top-20 program.

The Volunteers took one of them last month when they beat Florida, a rival that has created great consternation in Knoxville over the decades. It was an obvious one to celebrate.

Saturday’s box-checking exercise was more mundane, but still important. No. 8 Tennessee, unbeaten and with Alabama coming to town next week, went to No. 25 LSU and thrashed the Tigers, 40-13.

It wasn’t that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) scored on its first four possessions and rolled up more than 500 yards (though it did). And it wasn’t that the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) never established a semblance of a running game (though they didn’t).

