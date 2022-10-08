Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This past week at team headquarters, the Washington Commanders practiced knowing how important it is to win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Even though it’s only Week 5, the rest of the NFC East is 4-0 or 3-1 and has created early separation from the 1-3 Commanders. Coach Ron Rivera held an impassioned news conference Monday stressing he understands the urgency of the situation.

Washington is preparing for a physical game. Tennessee is a bruising squad, led by Coach Mike Vrabel and running back Derrick Henry, but is dealing with major injuries again this season. Rivera said Friday that, no matter whether starting tight end Logan Thomas (calf) plays, his team will have rookie tight end Cole Turner active for the first time this year. This suggests Washington could use bigger personnel groupings and try to build off its rushing success last week, when the Commanders gained 142 yards on the ground against Dallas.

Here’s what to watch as Washington returns home to face the Titans (1 p.m., WUSA-9).

Slow down Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound star running back, harks back to a bygone era of the NFL. He’s massive and brutal and shifty, and the Titans rely on him as a runner in a way few other teams rely on their backs in the pace-and-space era. He has received at least 20 carries in 22 of his past 28 games, and he promises to test a defensive front that, at least over the past two weeks, has had success against the run.

Advertisement

Last week, Washington dressed only four defensive tackles, preferring to keep more defensive backs available against the Cowboys. This week, against a grinding rushing attack, the Commanders could have a fifth lineman instead, probably Daniel Wise.

“You got to make sure that you’re squared up in your creases,” Rivera said of stopping Henry. “You don’t want to be getting to there as he’s already there, because then you’ll end up in an arm tackle, and as you’ve seen, he goes right through arm tackles. You’ve got to make sure you’re where you need to be, you’re in a good football position and you deliver a nice tackle, head up, seeing what you’re hitting.”

Playmakers need to step up

Washington’s talented group of skill players could face a test of depth Sunday. The Commanders will be without wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and could miss Thomas, who didn’t participate in practice Friday. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) said Friday that he should be good to go.

Advertisement

But this is the group’s toughest test to date. Without Dotson and perhaps Thomas, Washington will need a third wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and Samuel, perhaps Cam Sims, Dax Milne or Dyami Brown. At tight end, Turner and Armani Rogers could be receiving threats if Thomas is out.

Washington also could use more two-back sets with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams joined by Brian Robinson Jr., who is set to make a remarkable return after he was shot in a robbery Aug. 28.

“We’re pretty fired up,” Rivera said Friday about the potential return of Robinson, whom the team activated Saturday morning. “We’ll go through [Saturday] morning, see how he is, and then we’ll decide.”

Block the interior

Washington’s offensive line has struggled, particularly inside. The team addressed some of the problems last week — benching right guard Trai Turner for Saahdiq Charles — and center Nick Martin should improve as his familiarity with the offense grows. But Washington also lost starting right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger) this past week and will start Cornelius Lucas in his place against a Titans front that could give the Commanders trouble with talented tackles Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

Advertisement

“We got to continue to work,” assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said Friday. “You lose a couple guys here and there, and the next guys step up. But we got to continue to go.”

Finish strong

If the Commanders can’t start fast — they have been incapable of it since Week 1 — then they must finish strong. That could be achievable against Tennessee.

In the first four games of the season, the Titans have the third-best point differential in the first half (31) and the worst in the second half (minus-57). That second-half differential is the worst by a team through four games since the 2019 Miami Dolphins, who faced allegations of tanking.

Injury report

Injuries have severely hampered Tennessee the past two seasons. In 2021, the Titans played an NFL-record 91 different players, and this season, according to Titans Insider, the team has already used 11 players who were not with the team in the offseason — including nine now on the 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Tennessee has already ruled out five defensive starters — safety Amani Hooker and linebackers Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones — as well as wide receiver Treylon Burks, the team’s 2022 first-round pick.

Washington has ruled out Dotson, Cosmi, safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) and linebacker Milo Eifler (hamstring). Thomas, the tight end, and linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) are considered questionable.

GiftOutline Gift Article