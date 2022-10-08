Indiana school puts coaches on leave after sexual assault, doping allegations

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two Huntington University coaches were placed on administrative leave Thursday after two former runners accused them and the school in a federal lawsuit of enabling a culture in which athletes were sexually assaulted, emotionally abused and pushed to use unidentified performance-enhancing substances. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The small private school in northern Indiana placed head cross-country coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave “until further notice pending investigation.” In a statement to The Washington Post, the university said it “has engaged in communication with key stakeholders to begin the necessary work required to ensure the ongoing care of our students.

“The University has and continues to provide a variety of opportunities and directed avenues for students who were impacted to be heard, obtain counseling services, and make Title IX inquiries. We remain committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.”

The plaintiffs, two women who competed for Huntington’s cross-country and track teams, single out Johnson’s husband, Nicholas, the school’s former cross-country coach, in the lawsuit.

They said he conducted a “study” or “experiment” on some of the team’s athletes in which he injected them with an unknown substance. He also massaged unknown substances into both women’s bodies, they said in the lawsuit, describing the “treatments” as “Larry Nassaresque massages,” in reference to the former USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually abused his patients.

It is alleged in the lawsuit that Nicholas Johnson raped one of the plaintiffs on several occasions throughout 2020 and “had sexual contact” with several of her teammates. It is also alleged that Johnson took female runners on individual runs to isolated locations and sexually assaulted those women under the guise of “hugging” them for good performances.

The plaintiffs claim Lauren Johnson, Hines and the university knew of Johnson’s abuse and did nothing. Nicholas Johnson’s alleged behavior occurred from 2018 until his December 2020 arrest on charges of child seduction, kidnapping and identity deception related to a separate incident. He was subsequently fired, pleaded guilty to identity deception in 2021 and served 30 days of a two-year sentence. Lauren Johnson replaced her husband as head of the cross-country program following his arrest.

Both plaintiffs were National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cross-country champions at Huntington. One told the Indianapolis Star her results should be invalidated and the 2020 women’s team stripped of its NAIA indoor track and field championship because of possible doping in connection with the substances Johnson allegedly used on their bodies.

The NAIA told the newspaper it “is aware of the allegations concerning the Huntington University women’s track & field program. We will continue to monitor the situation but have no further comments at this time.”

