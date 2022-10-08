Blocked PAT, key penalty come back to bite Terps in loss to Purdue

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The blocked extra-point attempt hung over Maryland’s fourth quarter and then through the afternoon as the loss against Purdue lingered. The miscue, which happened in a blink on a usually automatic play, kept Maryland’s lead at a fragile six points instead of bumping it to seven. Once the Boilermakers responded, that blunder took what could have been a tied game and made it a narrow deficit for the Terrapins. And eventually, after Maryland scored in the waning moments of the game, that one moment meant the Terps needed more than a simple kick through the uprights to even the score.

And on the two-point play that was instead required, the final pass from Taulia Tagovailoa sailed out the back of the end zone, leaving the quarterback’s hands on his helmet in disbelief. The blocked extra-point attempt effectively stole Maryland’s chance to win in overtime — in which the Terps could have secured their best start to a season in nearly a decade — and instead prompted a dreary walk to the locker room after a 31-29 loss.

The Terps faced that two-point attempt after a short-lived moment of joy when they thought they had indeed tied the score. Tagovailoa had scrambled toward the sideline and connected with Rakim Jarrett, only for it to be negated by a penalty. Offensive lineman DJ Glaze drew a flag for being an ineligible receiver downfield, far from Jarrett in the back right corner of the end zone. When Maryland tried again from eight yards out, Tagovailoa couldn’t find a receiver. And the Terps never would have needed an extra moment of brilliance after Corey Dyches’s touchdown if not for the blocked extra-point attempt.

“The blocked extra point had a major impact on the game,” Coach Michael Locksley said. “It’s a one-score game. It takes us into overtime. It adjusts and changes how they play the game. The illegal man downfield had no impact on the touchdown. So I’ll just leave it at that.”

As soon as Cam Allen blocked the extra-point attempt with 7:47 to go in the game, the play drew the ire of the Maryland student section because, upon replay, the play can resemble either a well-timed jump or a missed offside call, depending on your vantage point and allegiances.

Locksley wouldn’t blame the officiating and instead said, “We had plenty of opportunities to win this game on the field with our play, not without all the other stuff that I’m sure everybody wants to talk about.”

Maryland’s defense had a standout second half to put the Terps (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) in position to grab a win — one that would have signaled that a special season might be brewing in College Park. The unit forced turnovers on three straight Purdue possessions after halftime, but Maryland failed to turn any of them into points — a sequence of defensive excellence paired with poor offense that couldn’t tilt the tied game in Maryland’s favor.

Durell Nchami caused a fumble on a sack, and Austin Fontaine recovered. But the Maryland offense couldn’t convert on fourth down. Jakorian Bennett, who nearly had an interception earlier in the game, held on to the ball this time for the pick. Then the Terps had to punt. And after standout freshman Jaishawn Barham forced and recovered a fumble, Maryland settled for a 52-yard field goal attempt, and Chad Ryland missed.

Over those three series, Maryland’s offense picked up just 35 yards on 16 plays. Tagovailoa said he felt like he “missed opportunities” with those scoreless drives.

“They gave us opportunities, and we squandered them,” Locksley said. “To not come away with points, you don’t get those type of opportunities without them coming back to bite you in the butt.”

The defense refused to relent, and finally the Terps’ offense matched that effort with an effective drive early in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa found Jacob Copeland on third down, and then running back Roman Hemby grabbed a 24-yard reception to move the chains on another third-down play. Hemby scored moments later on a screen pass, but Purdue blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) answered and took a 24-23 lead with 3:19 to go when quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw his second touchdown pass of the afternoon. The Terps’ offense sputtered again in this important moment, going three and out and giving Purdue a chance to extend its lead.

O’Connell’s 56-yard pass to an open Payne Durham got the Boilermakers to the 2-yard line with more than two minutes remaining — a “communication error” for the Terps, Locksley said. Purdue tried not to score on its first two rushing attempts, draining the clock and forcing Maryland to burn its timeouts. On third down, Devin Mockobee barreled into the end zone, and Purdue seized an eight-point advantage.

The Terps had no timeouts and 1:12 on the clock, but they still had a chance. Tagovailoa connected with Dyches for an 18-yard score and then couldn’t finish the game with a successful two-point conversion. The Boilermakers recovered Ryland’s onside kick attempt to seal the victory.

Even though O’Connell, a sixth-year player at Purdue, threw for 360 yards on 30-for-41 passing, Maryland’s defense had plenty of highlight moments that could have been enough for the victory had the offense played at its best. The Boilermakers rushed for only 13 yards on 34 attempts, and Maryland forced those three turnovers in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa threw for 315 yards on 26-for-38 passing with three touchdowns and an interception when he threw into double coverage. He played well when Maryland desperately needed him to on the final drive, but he had an up-and-down performance.

Maryland’s offense sputtered after its opening series looked effortless and ended with Tagovailoa’s nine-yard touchdown run. The unit headed into halftime on a high note thanks to an impressive effort from Dyches. After Tagovailoa stepped up in the pocket and launched the ball downfield to the redshirt sophomore tight end, Dyches carried a defender with him 15 yards into the end zone. Dyches’s 68-yard score was the first touchdown for the Terps since the opening series and tied the game just before halftime.

“You get inside the 20, you know you’ve got to be hungry for the end zone,” Dyches said.

Maryland’s improving defense did enough to mask the team’s offensive struggles. The unit presented Maryland with a chance. Even though that blocked extra point forced Maryland to try the two-point conversion, the Terps nearly delivered. And then a penalty wiped it all away.

“I think we did a good job of trying to fight back,” Tagovailoa said. “Our defense gave us a lot of opportunities to do that. But we’ve just go to finish.”

