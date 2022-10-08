Michigan assistant coach collapses on sideline, reportedly has seizure

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ game at Indiana on Saturday, leading to a scary moment that appeared to shake players on both teams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hart suffered a seizure, according to the Fox broadcast, was carted off the field and was taken to a hospital.

"Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up."@JennyTaft gives the latest update on the @UMichFootball RB Coach pic.twitter.com/w7tubrSOnb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Hart fell with around five minutes left in the first quarter. Players dropped to one knee, and several Michigan coaches surrounded Hart as trainers treated him. Hart was able to move his extremities and was placed on a stretcher before he was carted off the field.

Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, Hart was a four-year starter from 2004 to 2007. He spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and later joined the staff at Indiana, where he spent four seasons coaching running backs before he returned to Ann Arbor last year.

Under his tutelage, Wolverines running back Blake Corum has transformed into one of the top backs in the country, leading the nation this season with 10 rushing touchdowns entering Saturday’s game. As Hart was taken away, Corum and teammate Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional on the sideline as teammates and coaches tried to comfort them. Following a slow start, the fourth-ranked Wolverines defeated Indiana, 31-10.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

