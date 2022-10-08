Navy goes back to its roots, runs its way to a rout over Tulsa

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week after a tough loss to Air Force, Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo could feel his team was on the brink of a breaking out. It hurt having another service academy bottle up the Midshipmen’s vaunted running game — “devastating,” Niumatalolo would call it — but Saturday’s home game against Tulsa offered the Mids a chance to renew their commitment to their well-forged identity as a rush-first team.

A 53-21 rout of Tulsa that included 455 ground yards and more than 40 minutes of possession at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium served as proof of that commitment.

“It feels great. You work all year for Saturdays to come during [the] fall,” said junior slot back Vincent Terrell Jr. “It’s a grind. So it’s always great to see the fruits of your labor.”

Not only did Navy (2-3, 2-1 American) stick to its ground game, but the Midshipmen doubled down — and produced five rushing touchdowns.

“The O-line was giving a great push, giving us a great opportunity to run inside,” said Navy junior quarterback Tai Lavatai. “That’s something that we haven’t been able to have the first couple of games, so seeing it today, and being able to capitalize off of that up front, was a huge thing for us.”

The Midshipmen took control of the game with 23 unanswered points in the second quarter that led to a 34-14 lead at intermission.

Sophomore fullback Daba Fofana was the biggest beneficiary of Navy’s grounded focus, gaining 159 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

The 53 points matched Navy’s total points from its previous four games combined.

Junior slot back Vincent Terrell Jr. had 17 carries, the second-most carries for a slot back in Navy history. Terrell finished with 92 yards and a touchdown.

Things went downhill in a hurry for the Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-2) after the teams exchanged punts for the first half of the opening quarter.

Navy put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive that ended with Daniel Davies’s 25-yard field goal to open the scoring. When the Midshipmen forced a punt on the next series, Navy took its first offensive snap all season with a lead. And it would only grow.

Freshman receiver Nathan Kent took a sweep 70 yards, weaving through a handful of Tulsa defenders on his way to the end zone. Kent, who also runs track for Navy, flashed his speed while scoring on the first play of his Navy career. It also represented the team’s longest play of the season.

Tulsa answered with a 22-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Davis Brin to redshirt sophomore receiver Malachai Jones.

But Navy was just getting started. Fofana’s big day took flight with a 47-yard bust for a score that started with a simple handoff up the middle.

Navy forced a punt, then sophomore returner Amin Hassan electrified the stadium with a 57-yard return, Navy’s longest in 26 years.

Starting its drive deep in Tulsa territory, Fofana found the end zone once again from 15 yards out, charging straight through the Tulsa defense to stretch Navy’s lead to 24-7.

Navy’s defense stepped up on Tulsa’s next series, with junior linebacker Will Harbour forcing an intentional grounding call on quarterback Davis Brin in the Tulsa end zone, resulting in a safety.

Late in the first half, Lavatai was forced out of the game after taking a big hit to the upper body on a run up the middle. He was replaced by junior Xavier Arline, who led a seven-play, 34 yards touchdown drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run Fofana that pushed the lead to 33-7.

Lavatai returned for Navy to end the half, leading a field goal drive to extend the Midshipmen’s lead to 36-14 entering halftime. The Navy offense put up 304 yards of total offense in the first half and scored four touchdowns on the ground, with only 9 yards coming through the air.

Navy picked up where it left off starting the second half. A fake punt run by sophomore safety Rayuan Lane, who rushed for 28 yards into Tulsa territory, revived Navy’s first drive of the half. A few plays later, junior running back Kai Puailoa-Rojas lobbed a 26-yard touchdown down the sideline on a trick play to Lavatai, extending the Navy lead to 43-14.

Playing with a lead throughout and holding Tulsa to only 25 rushing yards, the Midshipmen defense was able to create havoc, forcing four turnovers.

“Playing with the lead, along with eliminating the run game, helps cut some of the playbook out. They have to throw certain routes and throw certain plays,” said senior raider Nicholas Straw. “It helps a lot.”

Another point of emphasis for the Midshipmen this week was finishing drives. Navy scored on all five of its red-zone trips, punching in three touchdowns. Previously, the team had only scored three total touchdowns in 10 trips to the red zone.

“It’s a huge momentum boost for us,” said Lavatai. “Being able to play like we did today just gives us the knowledge that we can do it if we really set our mind to it.”

