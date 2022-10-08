NFL, NFLPA change concussion protocols, complete Tua Tagovailoa review

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL and the NFL Players Association determined in a joint review that their concussion protocols were followed “as written” in the case of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But they also acknowledged Saturday that the outcome was “not what was intended” and agreed to modified protocols that eliminate an exception that allowed Tagovailoa to reenter a game late last month.

Under the change, doctors no longer will have the leeway to clear a player to return to a game if he demonstrates abnormal balance, stability or motor coordination, as Tagovailoa did when he stumbled following a first-half hit during a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. The change takes effect immediately.

“While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the Protocol as written, the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted,” the league and union said in a statement.

Previously, a player demonstrating “gross motor instability” could be cleared to reenter a game if doctors determined the instability was not neurologically caused. Under the change announced Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA said “ataxia” has been added to the list of mandatory “no-go” symptoms under the protocols. That is defined as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue,” the league and union said.

“In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol,” the NFL and NFLPA said.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said during a video conference with reporters Saturday that Tagovailoa would not have been cleared to reenter the Sept. 25 game under the revised protocols.

“It would have kept him out of the game,” Sills said. “This new protocol would have ruled him out.”

Under the new protocol, Sills said, doctors will assume that signs of ataxia are related to a brain injury.

“We are adamant here that the protocol was properly applied,” Sills said, “and that the medical professionals used their best judgment. … When we say that the outcome was not what we’ve intended, what we’re saying is that we want the protocol to be conservative. And we recognize that this gross motor instability puts everyone in a difficult position, which was to try to determine: Is it coming from the brain, or is it coming from something else?”

Doctors involved in such in-game decisions will err on the side of caution, Sills said.

“If we’re going to be wrong, we’d rather hold someone out who doesn’t have a brain injury but we’re being cautious,” Sills said, “than to put someone out [on the field] who might have a brain injury and we weren’t able to diagnose it.”

Tagovailoa returned to the game against the Bills to begin the second half after being evaluated for a possible head injury. He and Coach Mike McDaniel said afterward that Tagovailoa had suffered a back injury, not a head injury. The NFLPA initiated the joint review at that point.

Sills said Saturday that Tagovailoa had reported suffering back and ankle injuries earlier in the game. He showed video of Tagovailoa’s reaction to his back injury.

“Mr. Tagovailoa immediately upon the impact in question told the medical staff that he had aggravated that back injury and that it was indeed his back injury that had caused him to stumble,” Sills said. “I would say that throughout the entire evaluation, Mr. Tagovailoa did not exhibit any symptoms of concussion.”

Sills said that while the doctors agreed after watching video that Tagovailoa had demonstrated gross motor instability, they conducted the required tests and “determined that they did not believe a concussion had occurred. But it’s very clear that every step of the concussion checklist had been completed.”

However, former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFLPA president, wrote Saturday evening on Twitter: “We do not believe this was a meaningful application of the protocols. Nobody, including the NFL, believes he should have been put back in the game. It is problematic that he was cleared for a back injury for which the lead doctors never took the time to examine.”

Four days later, when the Dolphins visited the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher after hitting his head on the turf during a first-half sack. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was determined, according to the Dolphins, to have suffered a concussion. Tagovailoa was released that night from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and accompanied the Dolphins on their flight back to Miami. He underwent an MRI exam the following day, according to the team.

Tagovailoa is being treated and evaluated under the league’s concussion protocols. The Dolphins have said he will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., but have not specified how long he is expected to be sidelined.

Sills said “a concussion diagnosis can be very difficult” and added, “When medical professionals are presented with a group of facts, it is possible for reasonable and well-trained medical professionals to reach differing judgments on the appropriate diagnosis.”

Representatives of the league and union interviewed Tagovailoa on Tuesday as part of the joint review. They previously interviewed others involved in the case.

The NFL and NFLPA announced last weekend that they had agreed to make changes to the protocols. That announcement came soon after the NFLPA exercised its right to remove the independent neurological expert involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. The union said the previous day that it was focused on the medical judgments made in the case, more than the process of whether the concussion protocols technically were followed.

Sills and Jeff Miller, an executive vice president of the NFL who oversees its health and safety measures, said Saturday that the league disagreed with the NFLPA’s decision to rescind its approval of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the case. Those doctors must be approved by the league and the union. Either side can withdraw its approval at any time.

“I think this is the first time that we’ve had an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant terminated,” Miller said. “It wasn’t by the NFL. … The notion that one could be fired at a time when the protocol was followed, you know, strikes us as something that the NFL wouldn’t do.”

Asked whether the league would support any effort by the neurotrauma consultant, who has not been publicly identified, to be reinstated, Miller said, “We never supported terminating him.” The NFL also has “started conversations” with the NFLPA about changing the rules that allowed the union to unilaterally remove the doctor, Miller said.

Richard Sherman, the former NFL cornerback who is an NFLPA vice president, said Thursday night on Amazon’s coverage of the Broncos-Colts game that “the union’s position is that the protocols were not followed,” adding that the NFL did not concur with that. The NFLPA said Friday that it approved the pending protocol change and urged the NFL to do the same in time for Sunday’s games. The league said then that it already had begun to discuss the “likely” changes with doctors and athletic trainers.

“The concussion protocol is not broken,” Sills said Saturday. “Concussion care in the NFL is not broken. Our protocol can always improve. We can always get better. … But let’s not kid ourselves. Our protocol continues to be very effective.”

