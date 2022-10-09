Commanders shuffle the deck but go bust again in 21-17 loss to Titans

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ron Rivera had a choice and, with his Washington Commanders floundering following three straight losses and the Tennessee Titans still celebrating in the end zone, he went bold. At the start of the second quarter Sunday at FedEx Field, Rivera benched his high-priced cornerback, William Jackson III, in favor of second-year player Benjamin St-Juste. Rivera had warned this could happen.

“The thing I have to make sure,” he said last week, “is that when we get to this point — and I went through this in Carolina — when you get to this point, you have to determine if what’s going on is a liability.”

The change, subtle as it may have seemed, was among Rivera’s boldest yet, and it sent a message that he’s willing to sacrifice money — and admit a possible mistake in free agency — to find wins.

But that wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding. The personnel switch was a long-needed spark for the Commanders, but it didn’t eliminate costly big plays, and it couldn’t help the offense convert on third down as they fell, 21-17, for their fourth straight loss. With no timeouts remaining in the game’s final seconds, Carson Wentz was intercepted on a forced throw to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line to drop Washington to 1-4.

For much of the first half, Washington appeared on the verge of snapping its skid by cleaning up its mistakes.

Jackson was pulled after the Titans’ first touchdown, when they used back-to-back screen plays for 24 yards to Derrick Henry and a 13-yard touchdown to Dontrell Hilliard. For a while, the move seemed to make a difference.

The Commanders’ Joey Slye booted a 50-yard field goal. Washington forced another three-and-out after Montez Sweat, the defensive end who went sack-less in the first four games, notched his second of the day. He got to Ryan Tannehill on the Titans’ first snap, too.

Then, 2021 third-round pick Dyami Brown — the butt of jokes for Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown a few weeks earlier — caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on a play-action fake from Wentz to put Washington ahead 10-7. It was the first score of Brown’s career, the longest by Washington since 2019 and the second longest of Wentz’s career.

Wentz and Brown then connected on a 30-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in the third quarter, giving the latter the first 100-yard game of his career and putting the Commanders up 17-14. Wentz finished 25 for 38 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and the late interception for a 102.9 rating. He was sacked three times.

For the first time in weeks, Washington had stopped beating itself — but only for a while. And even its glimmers of improvement weren’t enough to avoid a halftime deficit.

Washington has found many ways to lose this season, and Sunday was no different. In the third quarter, just two plays after Wentz found Brown for the go-ahead score, Tannehill threw a 61-yard missile to wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The busted coverage led to a touchdown for the Titans (3-2) five plays later — the second of the day for Henry, who had 102 yards on 28 carries — to erase Washington’s lead and any accompanying momentum.

The mistakes snowballed from there. Washington finished 1 for 11 on third down, with its lone conversion coming with 24 seconds left.

The offensive line committed a string of penalties and struggled to hold up in pass protection. Midway through the fourth quarter, left guard Andrew Norwell had a memorable stretch of plays in which he was run over by defensive lineman Denico Autry, was flagged for a false start and was beaten for a sack. It was only a week ago that right guard Trai Turner, another veteran signing, was pulled because Rivera thought he didn’t appear “quite right” with a quad injury. He, too, had committed penalties and was the culprit on multiple sacks before Rivera determined it was a health issue.

Norwell might be the next veteran on the hot seat, but finding other ways to fix the Commanders will be a tall task for Rivera.

Washington had a chance to come back in the fourth quarter, but like so many others this season, that opportunity was squandered. Wentz looked for Terry McLaurin (five catches, 76 yards) deep after entering the red zone and the Titans were flagged for pass interference, giving Washington first and goal at the 2-yard line and 19 seconds left.

But two incomplete passes later, Wentz was intercepted by linebacker David Long Jr. on a throw into double coverage, raising only more questions about where Washington goes from here. The Commanders are already on their third center, lack depth across the board and soon may have to worry about locker room fissures if this spiral continues and frustration mounts.

