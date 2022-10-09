Four takeaways from the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Titans

An interception at the goal line in the final seconds sealed the Tennessee Titans’ 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
Wentz had led Washington on a 17-play, 87-yard drive before his first turnover of the game, which came on third and goal in the final seconds. The Commanders had first and goal from the Tennessee 2-yard line with 19 seconds remaining, but they were forced to throw the ball because they were out of timeouts, in part because they lost one on an ill-advised challenge on an incompletion earlier in the drive.