Four takeaways from the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Titans

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz tries to hear his headset during the fourth quarter of the game against the Titans. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
By
Updated October 9, 2022 at 5:20 p.m. EDT|Published October 9, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EDT

An interception at the goal line in the final seconds sealed the Tennessee Titans’ 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

Carson Wentz bounces back before game-sealing interception: Washington and its struggling quarterback came two yards from ending a three-game losing streak with a long touchdown drive — but Titans linebacker David Long Jr. made a diving interception of Wentz’s pass, intended for J.D. McKissic, at the goal line.

Wentz had led Washington on a 17-play, 87-yard drive before his first turnover of the game, which came on third and goal in the final seconds. The Commanders had first and goal from the Tennessee 2-yard line with 19 seconds remaining, but they were forced to throw the ball because they were out of timeouts, in part because they lost one on an ill-advised challenge on an incompletion earlier in the drive.

