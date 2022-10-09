Dyami Brown finds the end zone at last, and Commanders could use more of that

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For most of the Washington Commanders, Sunday’s 21-17 loss, decided on a Carson Wentz interception at the Tennessee Titans’ 1-yard line in the final seconds, was a game they would like to scratch from the record books. Dyami Brown hopes he’ll never forget it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brown reached the end zone for the first time as a professional on a 75-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter. The second-year wide receiver then doubled down by making an acrobatic, left-handed grab for a 30-yard touchdown late in the third.

“Aw man, it’s been a year and a half,” Brown said, referencing the final touchdown of his college days at North Carolina in November 2020. “But it’s a blessing, and I’m thankful for it. It’s just the beginning.”

With rookie Jahan Dotson out with a hamstring injury, the Commanders’ offense needed someone who could take the top off the Titans’ defense. Brown showed that not only was he capable of filling that void, he also could provide a needed pop once Dotson returns. He said he “definitely” sees himself having a role as a deep-ball option moving forward.

Advertisement

“I just play my role,” he said. “The [roles] we play are two different things, so when he gets back, we’ll just play our role and go from there.”

For a player who has been hampered by inconsistency, Brown’s performance came at a good time. A few weeks back, after a loss at Detroit, he was ridiculed by Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was drafted 40 spots later than Brown in 2021.

“I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown told reporters in Detroit. “I don’t know how many catches he had — you guys can probably tell me that — or how many yards he had. I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell. … I didn’t see him in the game much.”

Until Sunday, Brown had not made his mark. And with just 13 career receptions for 171 yards — including one catch for six yards this season — the third-round pick was free-falling down the depth chart.

Advertisement

During a particularly tough stretch last season, Brown’s confidence waned as he began to question whether he still loved the game.

“The consistency thing is just built off of confidence,” he said. “I can easily just stand there and catch a ball, but when you have some struggles, it can get to you a bit. Obviously I’m not out there thinking, ‘Man, don’t drop this ball,’ but in-game it’s a belief thing. ... Today I came out and had a lot of people just trusting and believing in me.”

Much of that support came from the players who line up across from him at practice.

“I see [his deep catches] every day,” second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said. “Really all he needed was an opportunity. ... But with Jahan down, that was his time to shine — and like I expected he didn’t disappoint.”

With a short week ahead — the Commanders visit Chicago on Thursday night — it’s unclear what Dotson’s status will be. But if the Commanders are to right the ship against the Bears, they’ll need more of what they got from Brown on Sunday.

“Just [have to] go in with a positive mind-set next week,” he said. “Forget about this one after today and just keep going forward.”

GiftOutline Gift Article