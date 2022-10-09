Umpires check Joe Musgrove’s ears during Padres’ Game 3 win over Mets

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Umpires checked the ears of San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for possible illegal substances during Sunday’s first-round playoff game against the New York Mets. He was allowed to continue pitching after officials found nothing objectionable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The episode occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning of the do-or-die Game 3 in their first-round series. At the time, Musgrove had allowed one hit while his Padres held a 4-0 lead.

Mets Manager Buck Showalter asked the umpiring crew to take a look at the San Diego starter’s ears, prompting a lengthy delay while there was a conference on the mound. After a discussion and a rubbing of his ears, Musgrove remained in the game.

Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. pic.twitter.com/U6alihJnfD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2022

After the game, a 6-0 Padres win at New York’s Citi Field that sent them to face the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division Series showdown, Musgrove said he had seen Showalter ask for similar checks on opponents in the past.

“I mean, I get it, dude, they were on their last leg, they’re desperate, they’re doing everything they can to get me out of the game at that point,” the 29-year-old starter told ESPN. “I mean, it is what it is.”

Of the ear-cupping gesture he made toward the Mets’ dugout after he was lifted from the game following seven innings of one-hit ball, Musgrove said: “It motivated me a little bit. It fired me up. I had been throwing the ball well all night, and they were doing everything they could to get me out of there. So an opportunity to stick it to them a little bit and stick it to the crowd, I took it and then I had to get back to work.”

“The problem I have is that Joe Musgrove is a man of character,” Padres Manager Bob Melvin said at a postgame news conference. He added that Musgrove was “as aboveboard as any pitcher I know, any player I know.”

Leading up to the ear-check sequence was a large amount of online chatter, after an image taken from the telecast appeared to show Musgrove with noticeably shiny ears. He was seen rubbing his right ear between pitches.

Images of Musgrove’s seemingly shiny ears prompted speculation that he might be using a substance such as Vaseline, which can help impart less spin and possibly more movement to pitches.

Not that I pay a lot of attention ppls’ ear sweat, but this doesn’t look like Joe Musgrove’s sweat to me. pic.twitter.com/taZ5JUjjCK — Ryan (@downsr30) October 9, 2022

Weighing in on Twitter, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen opined that Musgrove might have applied to his ears a brand of ointment used to treat muscle soreness and joint pain. The 14-year veteran added that he was not accusing Musgrove of cheating.

“Pitchers use it as mechanism to stay locked in during games,” McCutchen wrote during the game. “It burns like crazy and [I don’t know] why some guys thinks it helps them but in no way is it ‘sticky.’ Buck is smart tho. Could be trying to just throw him off.”

Bruh Idk. I dont do it😂. And this is all speculation. Idk for a fact thats what he has on his ears. I’m just guessing based solely on the fact that I’ve seen guys do it before. https://t.co/itE4SjFPKh — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) October 10, 2022

San Diego won the first game of the best-of-three series, 7-1, before the Mets stayed alive Saturday with a 7-3 victory.

In his seventh major league season, Musgrove entered Sunday’s game 0-5 as a starter against the Mets in his career, with a 5.83 ERA in six appearances vs. New York.

Amid a raucous postgame celebration in the visitors’ clubhouse, San Diego’s Manny Machado told Musgrove (via MLB.com), “Hey Joe, I got that sticky stuff right here!”

Machado proceeded to pour champagne on the pitcher’s head.

