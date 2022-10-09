Mets stay alive, push back Padres to force do-or-die Game 3

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — All season, the New York Mets have known exactly who they are. They are scrappy and they are earnest. They are uncommonly united in their commitment to working counts and moving runners, if not always uncommonly successful at it. They do not hit for power, but they can pitch with it. They are not dominant, but they are grating to opponents — at least when everything goes as planned.

But all season, as they built a lead in the National League East and slowly lost it to the relentless Atlanta Braves, the one thing no one could say for sure was whether who the Mets are is who they need to be. Everyone from their free-spending owner, Steve Cohen, to their meticulous manager, Buck Showalter, to their new prized starter, Max Scherzer, expressed hopes that this team was something special. But no one issued guarantees.

That the Mets became the only one of four teams to stave off elimination Saturday night with their 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres that included a four-run rally in the seventh did not answer that question. But for one crucial night, with their season on the line, playing like the 2022 New York Mets was enough to live another October day.

“That was a very good Mets win. That’s the way we like to play baseball,” said National League batting champion Jeff McNeil, whose seventh-inning, bases-loaded double gave the Mets their first big hit in what felt like weeks.

McNeil, who chokes up on the bat so much it is almost comical, who ditched worrying about power this season in favor of putting the ball in play, is perfectly emblematic of what works for this Mets lineup, which was so patient against a struggling Blake Snell that it pushed him from the game in the fourth inning even though he had only allowed one run. Six of the first 19 Mets to come to the plate walked. Half of them worked three-ball counts.

Some of that was Snell, a notorious nibbler, missing his spots. Some of it, at least according to Snell’s body language, was an unforgiving strike zone. Some of it was the Mets, who after Friday night’s Game 1 debacle had every reason to be overeager but chose the patience that got them here anyway.

“It’s tough on a night like tonight where you know how much it means to move to tomorrow. It’s so easy to get out of. It takes a lot of discipline because you want to score runs,” Showalter said. “I’m proud of everybody, the discipline it takes. When you want something, your tendency is to go get it physically instead of try to stay with it. That’s a real tribute to the players.”

Beyond the discipline, the game fit the Mets prototype in other ways, too. The two hitters in their lineup who could be relied upon for somewhat regular power, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, hit solo home runs.

The homegrown ace who has inspired years of Mets World Series hopes with his obscene stuff, Jacob deGrom, came through with six innings of two-run ball that were by no means easy, but nevertheless prevented the Mets from ever trailing. DeGrom had been unusually mediocre in his previous four starts and left the last one with a blister. That he would pitch like the Mets needed was no sure thing, even until just before the game when the Mets added starter Taijuan Walker to their roster to replace injured reliever Joely Rodriguez — a move that seemed to suggest the Mets’ brain trust worried that deGrom or Game 3 starter Chris Bassitt might not last long.

Showalter admitted he wasn’t sure he was seeing the best version of deGrom, who missed the first four months of the season with elbow and shoulder injuries. But he knew the version he saw was good enough.

“Those guys are on top of their game trying to take the second game and go home,” Showalter said. “and Jake just wouldn't allow it.”

When deGrom left after six, the Mets’ lead was only one. Showalter had told closer Edwin Diaz he might be needed sooner, when the top of the Padres’ order came to the plate in the seventh or eighth. So while the stadium operations crew wasn’t ready for Diaz’s usual blackout-style entrance because the grounds crew was still raking the field, the dominant right-hander was plenty ready.

He retired Trent Grisham, who homered off Scherzer and deGrom on back-to-back nights after hitting .184 during the regular season. He handled Juan Soto. And after McNeil’s double sparked a four-run rally in the seventh, he remained in the game to handle Manny Machado before Showalter came to pull him.

Diaz said he argued to stay in the game. His manager told him he couldn’t. The Mets still needed to win another, and they do not have the luxury of wasting a single ounce of energy. The Padres brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth against Adam Ottavino, but Seth Lugo left the bases loaded. They needed every one of their top arms to save their season. They will now find out if they have enough left to extend it.

“You’ve just got to go out there and capitalize on everything that’s possible. You get the best of the best,” Lindor said. “You get — you knew Darvish, it could be his last start of the year. You knew Snell, it could be his last start of the year. Scherzer, it could be his last start of the year. Same thing with [Padres starter Joe] Musgrove tomorrow, and Bassitt. It could be the last time they throw, or same thing, it could be our last at-bat.”

Lindor and Alonso shared a news conference after Saturday night’s win. Only one question seemed to stump them: What about Saturday night’s game, a game so classically these Mets, the exact kind of game that got them here, can they carry into the decisive Game 3 Sunday?

Alonso looked at Lindor, who had his daughter on his knee. Lindor didn’t seem to have an answer. So Alonso thought for a minute, then gave the only one he could.

“I guess just ... keeping the effort level the same,” he concluded. The Mets know who they are. They are about to find out how far that will get them.

