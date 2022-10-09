The Commanders made a big change on defense. Could it stick?

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in the first quarter Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders appeared to bench cornerback William Jackson III, one of the team’s highest-paid players. Drive after drive, he stood on the sideline without a helmet as Washington used a new combination of defensive backs, and a team spokesman maintained he was not removed because of injury.

“We make decisions based on the flow of the game,” Coach Ron Rivera said after the 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. “[Changing cornerbacks] was one of the things we decided on.”

But in the locker room, Jackson implied he had voluntarily removed himself because of a bulging disk in his back. He missed the loss to Philadelphia in Week 3 because of a back injury, and he has been on the daily practice injury report ever since, though he was always listed as a full participant.

“I fight through it for my teammates, but you know, things happen,” he said. “[I was] just playing through hurt. [It] just seemed better to let somebody else go in. I got a disk, and there’s nothing else I can do about it.”

If Washington keeps Jackson on the bench Thursday night at Chicago, that would be significant — he was one of the front office’s first important signings, and the team doesn’t have an easy out from his big contract — but not surprising. Jackson, who excelled in man-to-man coverage early in his career, has struggled to adapt to Washington’s zone-based scheme since he arrived in 2021. And last week, Rivera hinted that if his team didn’t improve quickly, there could be changes — and he didn’t mean at quarterback or coordinator.

During news conferences, as Rivera praised the progress of young defensive backs, it seemed likely the team could bench Jackson or Kendall Fuller, veteran cornerbacks who have underperformed to open the season. After the Titans’ third possession Sunday, when Jackson missed a tackle on third and one and the defense ultimately allowed a touchdown, Washington replaced Jackson.

On the next possession, Washington used a new group of defensive backs. In the nickel subpackage, Benjamin St-Juste slid from the slot to outside and Rachad Wildgoose entered as the slot cornerback. In the big nickel, St-Juste stayed outside, Kam Curl moved from strong safety to the slot, and Darrick Forrest replaced Curl.

In the next eight drives, with the same rotation, the Titans scored two touchdowns and punted six times. They gained 174 yards on 48 plays (an average of 3.6 per play), and a big chunk of that came on a 61-yard pass. St-Juste said it wasn’t difficult to switch from slot to outside in the middle of the game, and he excelled outside, as he did against Philadelphia.

“I’m used to it,” he said of the changes. “Somebody going to go down, or they going to make a switch or whatever. You just got to be prepared.”

In the locker room, a reporter asked Jackson this: If you’re healthy Thursday, do you expect to start?

“We’ll see,” he said. “I just got to see how my body feel. It’s just one of those things — treatment don’t really help it.”

Several teammates, including Curl and Fuller, said the defense replacing Jackson didn’t change much and that they still believe in Jackson.

“He’s definitely been dealing with his back [injury],” Fuller said. “But Will-O’s a competitor, man. I know what it takes to play [defensive back], and … he has what it takes.”

If Washington commits to benching Jackson, what will happen next?

The team has a few options. It could keep him active as a backup every week or make him inactive to send the clear message it has moved on. But either would be expensive.

Jackson has the second-highest salary cap charge on the roster, at about $13.8 million, according to the website Over the Cap. The team could try to trade him before the Nov. 1 deadline, though it might be difficult because his cap charge next season will be roughly $15.8 million.

If Washington were to wait until the offseason to cut him, it would absorb a “dead cap” penalty of about $9 million and save $6.8 million.

No matter what happens, the failure of the partnership between Washington and Jackson prompts questions about the organization’s process and cohesion. In early 2021, Rivera handpicked a new brain trust, led by General Manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football for player personnel Marty Hurney, and one of the group’s first big signings was Jackson, whom it gave a three-year deal for $40.5 million.

At the time, the move made sense. In 2020, Washington’s defense excelled, especially against the pass, but it struggled against No. 1 wide receivers. It seemed as if Jackson, who had a sterling reputation as a man-to-man corner in Cincinnati, could help solve that problem.

But last season, Washington’s defense struggled for several reasons, and for the first half of the season, Jackson looked uncomfortable in a spot-drop scheme that asked him to play with vision. In the second half of the season, he seemed somewhat more comfortable.

In the offseason, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio tweaked the scheme from true zone coverage to more matchup zone, which is a hybrid of man and zone schemes. Jackson was one of the players who appeared more comfortable and confident during practices and preseason games.

“I was ecstatic,” Jackson said in late August of the uptick in matchup zone. “It was still zone, but it’s something I’m familiar with.”

But early in the regular season, the promising steps didn’t translate to production. In Week 2 at Detroit, Jackson slipped and fell to allow an easy touchdown. In Week 4 at Dallas, his first game back after sitting out against Philadelphia, he was flagged three times for 70 yards, accruing more than half of the team’s penalty yardage total (136) on his own.

Now the Commanders’ secondary seems to be improving even as the team continues reeling. Curl said it doesn’t matter who’s at outside cornerback Thursday.

“It’s next man up,” he added. “Whoever out there, you need to make plays.”

