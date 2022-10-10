Capitals lose a pair of forwards on waivers, set opening night roster

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There were no major surprises when the Washington Capitals announced their final roster Monday ahead of Wednesday night’s season opener against the visiting Boston Bruins, but the Capitals did lose a pair of depth forwards on waivers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington, which kept 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders, made its final cuts Sunday by waiving forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Brett Leason and Henrik Borgstrom and defenseman Lucas Johansen. On Monday, Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets and Leason by the Anaheim Ducks. Borgstrom and Johansen cleared waivers and were sent to the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate.

This is the second time Washington has lost Jonsson-Fjallby to a waiver claim. (The Buffalo Sabres grabbed him last October, only to waive him a few days later before the Capitals took him back.) The 24-year-old Swedish winger, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, made his NHL debut last season and had two goals and two assists in 23 games.

Leason, a 6-foot-5 second-round pick in 2019, also made his NHL debut last season, notching three goals and three assists. The 23-year-old winger played 36 regular season games and one in the postseason.

Advertisement

Without Jonsson-Fjallby and Leason, Washington’s forward depth has weakened, but several young players are still projected to contribute this season.

Forwards Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael and Joe Snively made the final roster. Two of the three are in line to be scratched on opening night, and it appears the battle for the 12th forward spot is between Protas and McMichael.

Protas had a strong training camp and played in all six preseason games. Coach Peter Laviolette praised his improved skating, his speed and his versatility. The 21-year-old, a third-round pick in 2019, is a natural center but can play all three forward spots and can move up and down the lineup because his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame is an asset on any line. He had three goals and six assists in 33 games as a rookie last season.

McMichael had nine goals and nine assists in 68 regular season games then notched one assist in four postseason games. He appeared to be a lock to make the lineup at the start of training camp, but Protas’s showing might have pushed him out. Protas looked like a natural fit on the second line with Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha in the final preseason game Saturday. McMichael, a 21-year-old who was a first-round pick in 2019, had a decent training camp but wasn’t as noticeable as Protas.

Advertisement

“Connor is here. He’s going to be in competition to be in that lineup and make a difference,” Laviolette said Sunday. “We’ve got some young players here still. He’s still young right now. Guys like Protas and Snively have come in and made some noise as well, so there will be a battle.”

Snively, a Northern Virginia native, emerged last season after he was called up from Hershey. In his first NHL season, he recorded four goals and three assists in 12 games. His strong play earned him a two-year, $1.6 million contract in March. If the Capitals want to send the 26-year-old to Hershey, he would have to clear waivers.

“I think he’s responsible. I think he’s smart. I think he uses his speed to defend,” Laviolette said. “ … Playing offense is the best defense, and maybe he can contribute to that.”

Also, the Capitals placed center Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve. He had hip resurfacing surgery in the offseason, and there is no timetable for his return. Wingers Tom Wilson (ACL surgery) and Carl Hagelin (eye and lower-body injuries) were placed on the injured non-roster list.

GiftOutline Gift Article