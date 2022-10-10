LeBron James’s son gets Nike NIL deal ahead of final high school season

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The other four include a pair of college stars, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Stanford’s Haley Jones, as well as two more high school seniors: Dajuan “DJ” Wagner Jr. of Camden., N.J., and Judea “JuJu” Watkins, who plays for the Sierra Canyon girls’ team.

“Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court,” Nike said.

That language echoes Nike’s marketing for its LeBron XX shoe, the latest from the Los Angeles Lakers star’s signature line that was unveiled in September and has a stitched tag inside the tongue that reads, “Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.” The shoe was created with “players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind,” a senior Nike footwear designer said in a statement.

In a statement Monday, Bronny James said, “For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family.”

“Getting a chance to team up with them,” the 6-foot-2 guard continued, “and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.



According to Nike, Bronny James wants to use the partnership with the apparel giant to “continue supporting the LeBron James Family Foundation and positively impacting communities that matter most to him.”

LeBron James has been partnered with Nike since a month before the 2003 NBA draft, in which he went No. 1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, after the sides agreed to a deal that would reportedly pay the then-high-schooler in excess of $90 million. That ended a furious courtship among top athletic shoe companies including Adidas and Reebok, and James’s partnership with Nike took an unprecedented turn in 2015 when it signed him to what essentially amounted to a lifetime deal.

Terms of Nike’s NIL deals with Bronny James and the other four players were not disclosed Monday.

Clark enters her junior campaign for Iowa as a unanimous selection for Big Ten preseason player of the year after earning conference player of the year honors for a 2021-22 season in which she became the first Division I women’s player to lead the country in points per game (27) and assists per game (eight) in the same season. Her previous NIL deals included pacts with the Topps trading card manufacturer, tax preparation company H&R Block and the Hy-Vee supermarket chain (per Hawk Central).

Jones, a senior guard, is the defending Pac-12 player of the year. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA tournament after leading Stanford to the national championship, and her NIL partners include audio products manufacturer Beats by Dre, financial products firm SoFi and the NBA 2K video game series.

Watkins is a decorated member of U.S. national youth teams whose accomplishments include earning FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup MVP honors in July after helping lead her country to a title-clinching win over Spain.

Wagner, 17, is looking to become the NBA’s first third-generation player. His father, Dajuan, had a five-year career in the league after being the No. 6 pick in the 2002 draft, and his grandfather Milt was a second-round pick in 1986 after a stellar career at Louisville.

Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024, but it is unclear whether his skills will be pro-ready at that point. His 37-year-old father, set to enter a 20th NBA season, has indicated he wants to have Bronny as a teammate.

