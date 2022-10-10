Freedom (Woodbridge) hangs 112 on opponent, nears scoring record

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Freedom’s players coalesced at halftime Friday night, awaiting a revised game plan and speech in their bout against Colgan, several assistants pulled aside Coach Darryl Overton. “Coach, the state record is 124,” they told him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He looked up at the score. His team led 91-0. “I can’t lie: I was just as amazed as everyone else,” Overton said. “It all happened so quickly.”

The Eagles closed out the second half with a 112-16 victory and ended up scoring the most points of any Virginia public school since West Side set the single-game record in 1967. But, as Overton expected, the Woodbridge school’s success generated just as much blowback as it did praise.

“The players are texting me, telling me people on social media are accusing us of running up the score,” Overton said. “I put a defensive lineman in at running back; he scored a 30-yard touchdown. Our backup quarterback is our [top receiver]. I put in our junior varsity guys in the second half, but even they have a limit — they’re only allowed to play 48 quarters in a [10-game] season.”

Freedom had the ball for 6½ minutes in the first half, and Colgan had eight turnovers before halftime.

“You look at the way we scored, the second half, it’s not like we were going for the record,” Overton said. “What am I supposed to do?”

Overton said he avoided giving much credence to detractors or devotees and added that the Eagles (7-0) are focused on one type of win: the ones that come in the postseason.

Focus aside, his team could rewrite history even if its pace slows into December. With a 461-32 advantage over its opponents, Freedom is 358 points away from the Virginia single-season scoring record of 819 — a mark Manchester tied in 2018 with its 49-7 victory over the Eagles in the Class 6 state final.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Churchill’s Avit enjoys commitment, winning streak

Life is good right now for Ezekiel Avit. The Churchill senior sat down Saturday afternoon to watch the Maryland football game, a much-deserved period of rest and relaxation after the Bulldogs earned their fourth straight win Friday night. Avit had played well, catching two touchdown passes and nabbing an interception in a 37-3 victory over Whitman.

Now, he had a chance to take a look at his future. A week earlier, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver committed to play for the Terrapins.

The announcement ended a recruitment that started just a few months ago at a summer camp, where he was told by a Maryland coach that he had a future in football and the Terps were interested in offering him a scholarship. This was news to Avit, who previously viewed himself as more of a basketball player.

“The last two years, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to play football,” Avit said. “I was so focused on basketball in the summers, too, I only went to one football camp. And then it all changed.”

Maryland was Avit’s first offer, and he entered his senior season with the Bulldogs sporting a new target on his back as a Division I recruit.

“I feel a change from my opponents; they want to see why I have this Maryland offer or why I’m committed,” Avit said. “And I really want to show them. I don’t want to take any high school game for granted.”

Now that he has shifted his mind-set to being a future college football player, Avit has changed the way he views the game on Saturdays. When he watches Maryland play, he likes to focus on Dontay Demus Jr., who went to Friendship Collegiate and is now starring for the Terps at wide receiver.

“I just see myself in his shoes next year,” Avit said.

— Michael Errigo

Players of the week

Evan Taylor, Poolesville: The senior running back turned in a monster performance, rushing 36 times for 345 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons remained unbeaten with a 28-13 win over Catoctin.

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding: The sophomore quarterback continued his breakout season by accounting for seven touchdowns and 330 yards in the Cavaliers’ 54-7 win over Gilman.

Nick Adjei-Ababio, Lewis: In a triple-overtime thriller against Jefferson, the junior running back carried the Lancers to their first win with seven touchdowns and 309 yards on 41 carries.

Conscience Abba, C.H. Flowers: The junior kicker converted a 39-yard field goal off the left upright in overtime to secure a 16-13 win over Wise — the Jaguars’ first in the rivalry since 2009.

Games to watch

Blair at Sherwood, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Centreville at Madison, Friday, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Good Counsel, Friday, 7 p.m.

Eleanor Roosevelt at DuVal, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt and Dunbar put on a show

With six seconds remaining Friday in a game featuring two of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s top teams, the stands at Theodore Roosevelt were jampacked and rocking.

Roosevelt led Dunbar by three, and the Rough Riders needed one more stop.

Chants of “De-fense!” rained down from the skybox, an area located just above the end zone where a large group of nonpaying patrons have gathered to root on Roosevelt for years. Dunbar quarterback Jibril Scott took the snap and slung it toward his receiver in the back corner of the end zone. Scott’s pass — affected by defensive pressure — ended up in the hands of cornerback La’Nell Stoddard, who secured a 29-26 win for Roosevelt (5-1).

“Man, this game was exactly what the city needed tonight,” Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “The stands were packed, and the kids were giving every single play all that they had. Energy was special for everyone tonight; this is the kind of energy that we are trying to bring back to D.C. public games every week. Our kids deserve this, regardless of the matchup.”

Through five games, Roosevelt had run through every public school it faced and even gave Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse Gonzaga a tough game. The defending Turkey Bowl champions appeared to have a win in the bag Friday, too, when they returned a punt for a touchdown and then converted an interception into a subsequent score to take a 29-8 lead midway through the third quarter.

But Dunbar (3-3), which stormed back to beat Coolidge to open the season, was planning another comeback. As the Crimson Tide’s defense began to hold Roosevelt in check, its offense found its flow, scoring a touchdown on three of its next five drives. Both of the nonscoring drives ended with dropped touchdown passes, though, which proved costly.

“This one hurts and feels so good at the same time,” Dunbar Coach Maurice Vaughn said. “These kids could’ve tucked their tails and thrown in the towel when Dunbar got up big on them like that, but they chose to play with pride and keep fighting. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see these guys again and put on another show for the city.”

— Tramel Raggs

Episcopal beats crosstown rival

Midway through the third quarter Friday afternoon, Episcopal was in danger of losing to rival St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes for the first time since 2007. Wide receiver Buom Jock knew the Maroon, which hadn’t scored, needed a big play.

Jock caught a 30-yard pass to put Episcopal at midfield. Two plays later, the senior captured a heave from quarterback Alexander Brady, broke a tackle and cruised into the end zone for a 49-yard score.

“Everybody’s going crazy,” Jock said. “After that, we kind of knew, ‘Hey, the game’s not over.’ The momentum hit like a train.”

Episcopal scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including two more from Jock, for a 34-12 road win in Alexandria.

Jock, a Mankato, Minn., native, transferred to Episcopal (2-2) his junior year. He loves basketball, but he prioritized football recruiting at the Alexandria boarding school.

The Colorado State football commit learned the stakes of Episcopal’s rivalry with St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in January, when he and the Maroon basketball team beat the Saints for the first time in four years. The schools are two miles apart.

“It definitely took me a bit just to know, ‘Yeah, the school across the street is one of your rivals,’ ” Jock said. “I didn’t really get to understand what the rivalry is, but now, it definitely shifted. The rivalry game is definitely more tense for me.”

— Kyle Melnick

