Kristaps Porzingis leaves Wizards’ preseason win early with ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE — The Washington Wizards tipped off the post-Japan portion of their preseason schedule Monday night without three rotation players. Bradley Beal did not travel because he exhibited covid-19-like symptoms over the weekend, but he exited the NBA protocols Monday after receiving a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He’ll be listed as day-to-day with a non-covid illness. Corey Kispert also stayed home to nurse a badly sprained left ankle. And Deni Avdija did not play as he continues to recover from a left groin strain suffered during the summer, though he was able to play three-on-three against teammates Monday as he works back toward in-season fitness.

Their absences left abundant opportunity for young players and new faces alike to play significant minutes against the Charlotte Hornets. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. started Monte Morris, Will Barton in Beal’s usual spot, North Carolina native Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. The group sparked a solid 36-point first quarter and set the tone for a 116-107 win.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ win:

Porzingis exits early

Porzingis sprained his left ankle late in the first half after driving to the basket and stepping on Terry Rozier’s foot upon landing. The center remained on the court for a few moments before rising to make two free throws but then left early for the locker room and did not emerge after halftime.

Unseld said he didn’t think the injury would be too severe — unlike Kispert’s sprain in Japan, where the coach saw a notable amount of swelling after the game. Unseld said Porzingis wanted to play in the second half, but the team decided to shut him down.

“Just a quick ankle twist — nothing severe,” Unseld said.

Before his injury, Porzingis displayed nice chemistry with Kuzma, who assisted on two of his baskets and delivered a zippy over-the-shoulder pass another time. Preseason numbers don’t mean much, but Porzingis had 20 points on 5-for-10 shooting, made all seven of his free throws and added three rebounds.

No timetable for Beal

Beal is no longer in the league’s coronavirus protocols, so when he rejoins the team depends on when he starts feeling better. The guard played just 17 minutes in the first game of the preseason before sitting out the second, which is one reason Unseld would like him to play Friday at the New York Knicks if possible. (The season opener follows Oct. 19 at Indiana.) Beal still hasn’t spent that much time with Porzingis and Kuzma on the court outside of practice.

Behind closed doors at practice, Unseld has liked what he has seen.

“I have a sense of how it’s supposed to look. But … we’ve got to make sure everyone is up to par in rotation minutes by next week. I’d still like to see him out there, but as far as the chemistry, the synergy between [Beal and Porzingis], it’s been really good,” Unseld said. “I think they’re showing and finding different ways to excel, play off each other. It’s been pretty seamless.”

Hachimura rolls on

Rui Hachimura played well in front of a home crowd at Saitama Super Arena, and he appears to have brought the confidence he gained in Japan back stateside.

On Monday, the 24-year-old looked comfortable, more aware of his spacing and noticeably fit after missing the first half of last season. He had 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting and moved well.

Lax transition defense

Unseld mentioned transition defense as a point of concern following the preseason games in Japan, and the Wizards didn’t tighten up much Monday — they allowed the Hornets to snare 14 offensive rebounds. Kuzma said the team’s lack of alertness and urgency in getting downcourt is driving the issue.

“It’s not like we’re grabbing a lot of offensive rebounds, so we should be able to get back. That’s the most glaring thing that we have — the lack of communication and the lack of getting back on transition defense,” he said. “… Every team in the league wants to get up and down, and we have to win games in the regular season to get to where we want to go. Transition ‘D’ is a big part of it.”

Davis converts

Johnny Davis’s first field goal of his (preseason) NBA career came a few minutes into the second quarter. The rookie caught a pass from Daniel Gafford near the top of the key and hit a routine floater over a couple of defenders — a mundane move that nonetheless must have felt good for the guard, who shot 0 for 12 while playing significant minutes in the first two preseason games. He finished with four points Monday.

Unseld kept Davis’s ballhandling duties to a minimum after putting him in an unfamiliar point guard spot while in Japan. The Wisconsin product, the 10th pick of this summer’s draft, looked more fluid with someone else organizing the offense, but Unseld believes Davis can grow into the position.

“He’s got the versatility and tool set to be able to do it. He obviously is not comfortable organizing a group by himself, which is pretty much what I expected, but he’s got the versatility defensively to guard [point guards, shooting guards and small forwards], in my opinion,” Unseld said.

