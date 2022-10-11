Capitals’ Carl Hagelin undergoes hip surgery, is out indefinitely

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin underwent arthroscopic hip surgery Monday and is out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday. Hagelin, 34, was set to play in his 12th NHL season before he opted to get the minimally invasive procedure to address lingering issues with his left hip. He is also recovering from an eye injury he suffered in March. He underwent two surgeries to repair damage to his left eye after a high stick made its way under his visor during a drill.

“It’s the most pain I’ve ever been through because the stick hit me right in the eyeball,” Hagelin said in May. “It wasn’t any bones around it that really took any of the impact. It was scary. Those first two weeks were some of the toughest in my life, especially early on when you can’t see anything with the eye. It’s just total darkness.”

Advertisement

There was doubt that Hagelin would be able to make enough progress to suit up for Washington this season. But his status looked promising in the summer, when he participated in informal skates with the team. However, the Capitals announced on the first day of training camp that he also was dealing with a lower-body injury and would not be available at the start of the season.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said in late September that Hagelin’s hip was an issue that lingered, and over time it has gotten worse.

The Swede is on the injured non-roster list, so his $2.75 million salary will not count toward the cap unless he is activated. Hagelin joins Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured non-roster list to start the year. Nicklas Backstrom (hip) is on long-term injured reserve.

Hagelin is entering the last year of the four-year, $11 million deal he signed in 2019. He scored three goals and recorded 11 assists in 53 games last season, playing mostly on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway.

Advertisement

An elite penalty killer, Hagelin showcased speed and tenacity on the puck that made him an asset despite his limited offensive contributions. He helped Dowd and Hathaway play with speed as the line filled a crucial shutdown role for Coach Peter Laviolette.

Washington also announced that prospect Kody Clark underwent surgery to address his left quadriceps tendon. He is expected to miss six to eight months. The 22-year-old winger spent all of last season with the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate.

The Capitals open the season Wednesday night at home against the Boston Bruins.

GiftOutline Gift Article