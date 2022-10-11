Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Carolina Panthers did the inevitable on Monday and moved on from Matt Rhule, who will end up back in the college game soon enough. But what’s next for Panthers billionaire owner David Tepper? Where does he go from here? Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight There are plenty of theories already making the rounds inside other NFL front offices and coaching staffs. This firing was viewed as such a fait accompli that, as noted in this space previously, agents were already preparing potential candidates before the season began, and general managers — loathe to lose a potential top assistant to the Panthers next year — were already thinking about what direction Tepper would want to go with his next hire. Chatter about who will replace Rhule is nothing new. But now that Tepper has finally done it — freeing him to contemplate replacements and try to start wooing a big fish free agent like Sean Payton — the discussion has certainly taken on more urgency.

Advertisement

First, let’s address the Payton rumors. Based on conversations with multiple NFL executives and coaches, including several who have ties to Tepper, league insiders don’t see this as a fit. Many who know Payton well don’t believe he and Tepper would be a match, and the Carolina job comes with several red flags. There is no quarterback on the roster with whom coaches are eager to work, and no trove of 2023 draft picks. (The Panthers have just four as of now, with potentially more to come in trades, as reported here previously.) And it’s long been accepted in NFL circles that the front office’s relationship with Rhule was beyond broken by the middle of last season if not earlier, raising questions about the culture Tepper has established even as he bemoans the lack of a winning football culture.

The Panthers have talent on defense, but the roster needs work. Tepper has no track record of winning and the facilities aren’t special. Oh, and facing the New Orleans Saints twice a year would be a little awkward for Payton, the man who coached the franchise to its only Super Bowl title. The odds of Saints exec Mickey Loomis dealing Payton to a division rival are bleak.

“That’s only an attractive job if you have a chance to get a quarterback,” said one NFL general manager, not at liberty to speak about other team’s personnel decisions. “They might get the first overall pick. But by the time we get to January, I don’t think this is the job everyone wants. Far from it.”

Advertisement

Another GM said: “Tepper isn’t afraid to throw money around, but this won’t happen. [Loomis] wants to trade [Payton] to an AFC team. I can’t see Sean in Carolina, and he’s going to be able to speak with any owner [with a coaching vacancy] he wants.”

In short: Not gonna happen.

Don’t rule out interim head coach Steve Wilks getting a real chance to impress his new boss, however. Numerous people who have insight into the Panthers’ front office dynamic but aren’t permitted to discuss it publicly, believe that when Wilks — a former member of the Panthers coaching staff held in high regard there — left his job as defensive coordinator at Missouri to join Rhule’s staff as a secondary coach, it was for this exact scenario. Wilks was the head coach in Arizona for one year, and he has a very close bond with Steven Drummond, the Panthers’ vice president of football operations, who has essentially become Tepper’s primary resource and most influential internal confidant, according to numerous people aware of that dynamic but precluded from commenting on it by their contracts with other NFL teams.

Advertisement

“You can’t bring in the defensive coordinator at Missouri in the offseason to replace your $10 million head coach,” as one rival executive put it, “but if he wins a few games as the interim guy, it’s a much easier sell. I think he ends up getting the job. I truly believe he was brought in with this in mind. Nothing that has happened there has surprised me to this point.”

Another NFL executive likened the power and influence of Drummond within the Panthers to that of beleaguered Texans executive Jack Easterby, who also doesn’t have a personnel or football operations background, per say, but holds considerable sway with ownership and is consulted on and included in all key matters. “It’s the same dynamic as Easterby, it just doesn’t get as much attention,” that executive said.

Perhaps Wilks can string together some wins and make enough of an imprint to keep the job. “He is in a position to be in consideration for the position,” Tepper said of Wilks on Monday, saying he could get the position if he does “an incredible job.”

Advertisement

Should Tepper not go that route, some who know him and/or have worked with him in the past believe he will lean into an offensive-minded head coach after the experiment with Rhule failed miserably. Going back to the college ranks is likely a non-starter. Past success working with quarterbacks — given the failure to identify or develop one in Carolina — would probably loom large.

Multiple general managers suggested to me that, should Wilks not win the job, Carolina General Manager Scott Fitterer would strongly endorse Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Fitterer and Quinn worked together at the height of the Seahawks’ reign and share a strong relationship, and Quinn, the former head coach in Atlanta, has helped create a dominant unit in Dallas. However, those same GMs believe Quinn will have better options than Carolina.

Andy Reid disciple Mike Kafka, now earning praise as part of Brian Daboll’s staff with the Giants, has long been viewed as a coaching wunderkind, and if nothing else, him interviewing with the Panthers in a few months doesn’t seem like a stretch. Some NFL teams wanted to get an audience with the 35-year-old Kafka, who retired as an NFL journeyman and entered coaching after the 2015 season, during his time as Patrick Mahomes’s quarterback coach, and his work with Giants QB Daniel Jones is generating heat.

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, 41, who replaced Daboll as the play caller for Josh Allen in Buffalo, is also well known to the Panthers, having served in Carolina previously as a scout and a QB coach.

There has been considerable league buzz about another young coordinator who wasn’t remotely on any head coaching radars at the start of the season — and who doesn’t have a PR campaign or a mega agency pushing him to media or owners. Ben Johnson wasn’t viewed as a hotshot fast-riser when he was named the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator in February, but arguably no coach has raised his profile more in the first third of the season than him. Tepper chasing someone like Johnson hardly seems out of the question.

“The more I study him, the more I like,” said one longtime NFL executive who has been involved in multiple successful coaching hires but who cannot speak publicly about potential candidates. “Pay attention to how his players talk about him. Look at the film and what he’s doing, not just with [quarterback Jared] Goff but that entire offense. It’s pretty special.”

What we do know, finally, is that Rhule’s NFL days are over. And Tepper has a lot of work to do.

GiftOutline Gift Article