Raiders’ Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after loss to Chiefs

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, frustrated by his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, took his emotions out on one of the first people he encountered as he left the field at Arrowhead Stadium. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight That person happened to be a cameraman whom Adams shoved to the ground as he entered the tunnel to the locker room. The incident was caught by ESPN’s cameras and will probably draw discipline from the NFL. Adams apologized on social media, tweeting that he “felt horrible immediately” and echoing an earlier mea culpa.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” he wrote. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the one-point defeat. Each of the team’s losses has been by one score, and this one against its AFC West rival was particularly stinging, fueled partly by Coach Josh McDaniels’s decision to try a two-point conversion for the lead rather than an extra point for the tie after Adams scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 4:27 to play.

Adams, who rejoined his Fresno State teammate Carr when he left the Green Bay Packers in an offseason trade, caught three passes for 124 yards and scored touchdowns of 58 and 48 yards, but the Raiders blew a 17-0 second-quarter lead in the loss.

Advertisement

Adams was clearly frustrated as he left the field after the team’s final offensive play with 46 seconds left.

On fourth and one from the Las Vegas 46-yard line, Adams was running downfield as Carr let loose a deep pass, but Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided and the ball fell incomplete.

pic.twitter.com/zpsHlxeZBQ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 11, 2022

On the previous play, Adams seemed to have gotten a first down as he tiptoed on the sideline at the Kansas City 39. But the call was reversed by officials, who determined he had juggled the ball and failed to get both feet down inbounds.

The result left a sour taste in his mouth as the Raiders head into their bye week. Still, he apologized in the locker room as well before sending his contrite tweet.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we’re coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and I think he ended up on the ground,” Adams said (via ESPN). “I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running, in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way. But that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article