Field hockey Top 10: Broadneck climbs to the top with 10-0 start

With nine of its 11 starters returning to the pitch, Broadneck field hockey knew it had a shot to compete with Anne Arundel County’s best this year. And on the heels of a promising season that ended in the state playoffs against county rival Severna Park, the Bruins have jumped out to a 10-0 start.

That includes a 4-1 victory over preseason No. 1 Archbishop Spalding on Sept. 10. After the Cavaliers opened the scoring early, Broadneck goalkeeper Mia Moody’s five saves kept Spalding off the board for the remaining 50:40. Maryland commit Maya Everett scored two of the Bruins’ four unanswered goals.

Broadneck has a couple of big tests in its county this week, as it faces Severna Park on Tuesday and South River on Thursday. For now, no high school in the region is playing better than Coach Shannon Hanratty’s squad.

“There really are moments where if we’re not on, we’re just as susceptible as any other team in the county for these sort of wins,” Hanratty said, “but our team is playing at their absolute best right now.”

Here are The Post’s midseason rankings:

All records though Sunday.

1. Broadneck (10-0) Last ranked: 5

The Bruins are outscoring their opposition 68-6 this fall.

2. Independence (13-1) LR: 8

The Tigers split the two games they played at the MAX Field Hockey National Invitational on Sept. 24 and haven’t lost since, including a 5-2 win over defending Class 6 champion Yorktown. Sammie Goin and Carly van Benten are tied for the team lead in goals with 13 each.

3. Fairfax (12-1-1) LR: 7

Outside of a loss to Pennsylvania’s Oley Valley and a 2-2 draw against Dexter (Mich.), the Lions are off to a very strong start. Halley Beaudoin has 14 goals and 20 assists to lead the team, followed by Kelly Via’s 14 goals and nine assists.

4. Spalding (10-2) LR: 1

While they dropped their games against Broadneck and Sacred Heart Greenwich (Conn.), the Cavaliers are still dominant — including a recent 7-0 shutout of St. John’s. Ally Keith and Lily Mullen each have nine goals.

5. Crofton (7-1) LR: 10

Broadneck is the only team that has gotten past the Cardinals this year, as Kylie Corcoran and her team-high 11 goals, six assists and two defensive saves have led them to a 7-1 start.

6. Churchill (9-0) LR: 6

Mane Cerda Salazar, a freshman from Chile, leads the Bulldogs with nine goals.

7. St. John’s (8-1) LR: 4

The Cadets have surrendered just four total goals over their eight wins.

8. Yorktown (10-3) LR: 3

Senior Emily Stafford leads the Patriots with 10 goals, three of which came in Friday’s 4-1 win over Marshall.

9. Severna Park (6-3) LR: 2

The Falcons scheduled tough opposition this fall, taking on some of Delaware’s best programs. Coach Shannon Garden’s relatively young squad will have a better idea of where it stacks up after matchups with Broadneck on Tuesday and Crofton on Oct. 18.

10. Georgetown Visitation (5-2-1) LR: 9

The Cubs have been the most consistent team in the Independent School League, and first-year coach Haley Bowcutt’s squad could confirm that in a showdown against Stone Ridge on Tuesday.

On the bubble: River Hill, Glenelg, Mount Hebron, South Lakes, Stone Ridge, Bishop Ireton

