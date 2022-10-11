Hockey Canada leadership steps down amid ongoing sexual assault scandal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith departed and the entire board of directors stepped down, the organization announced Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with the fallout from its handling of sexual assault allegations against players. The sport’s national governing body noted in a statement announcing the departures an “urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.”

“The Hockey Canada Board of Directors has announced important changes to Hockey Canada’s leadership team,” the statement read. “Effective immediately, it announced the departure of chief executive officer Scott Smith. The entire Board has also agreed to step down to make room for a new slate of directors.”

Those developments stem from the May revelation that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the country’s 2018 world junior men’s hockey team that June.

Although the allegations have not been proved in court, Hockey Canada’s board chairs faced the latest round of questioning by Canadian Parliament last Tuesday, when former chair Michael Brind’Amour and interim chair Andrea Skinner were asked why Smith had not been fired.

Skinner said: “Our board does not share the view that Hockey Canada should be making more leadership changes at this time. As a board, we continue to support the CEO and management.” She resigned Saturday.

Hockey Canada sponsors in recent days have continued to reassess their relationship with the organization over its handling of the accusation and subsequent revelations about its practices.

Nike on Friday suspended its relationship, telling Reuters it will “continue to monitor the situation and await more information regarding Hockey Canada’s actions to address the findings in these investigations and create a safe environment for all athletes.”

On Tuesday, Canadian hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer Hockey paused its partnership with the men’s team, noting that it will continue to supply equipment to the country’s women’s programs.

