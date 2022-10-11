A weekend retreat helped Brenda Frese’s new-look Terps grow together

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brenda Frese was visiting former assistant Tina Langley’s home when she saw a journal that the University of Washington coach once used as a team-building activity. Two years later, Frese realized how important something like that could be for her Maryland women’s basketball team this season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The transfer portal and graduations overhauled the Terrapins’ roster this offseason. Five of last season’s top six scorers — Angel Reese, Ashley Owusu, Chloe Bibby, Katie Benzan and Mimi Collins — are gone. Only seniors Diamond Miller and Faith Masonius and sophomores Shyanne Sellers and Emma Chardon have played a game for the Terps.

All of those changes allowed Frese to bring in transfers Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt), Abby Meyers (Princeton), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Allie Kubek (Towson). (Lavender Briggs also transferred from Florida in January, but Kubek has been lost for this season with a torn ACL.) On top of that, three members of the four-player freshman class — four-star recruits Bri McDaniel, Gia Cooke (Bishop McNamara) and Mila Reynolds — were ranked in the nation’s top 60 by ESPN.

Following all of that, Frese faced a conundrum: How could she get all of the new faces to bond as quickly as possible? Her answer: a weekend retreat and some serious journaling.

“We’ve done a retreat in the past, but it’s been a while,” she said. “It’s a really important thing for us to build trust. And we can’t build trust until we know your story. We know a lot of them — parts of their story — but we don’t know their whole story. We’ve really put a lot of different things into this season that we haven’t had in the past, and rightly so just because there’s so many new names and players this year.”

Assistant coach Kaitlynn Fratz found the location — Luray Caverns in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley — and journals were handed out two weeks ahead of time. The assignment was for players to share their story through words, pictures or whatever other creative manner they like.

Frese needs this group to get on the same page sooner than later, and the players need to get to know one another first. Under Frese, Maryland won a national title in 2006, has made three Final Four appearances, has taken six trips to the Elite Eight, has appeared in every Associated Press poll since the start of the 2010-11 season and hasn’t lost double-digit games since 2009-10. After the Terps lost to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 last season, the standard remains high.

Maryland expects to compete for Big Ten titles every year, but the media and the conference’s coaches picked the Terps to finish fourth this season. That voting surely was influenced by Maryland’s massive roster changes.

“We have time, but we don’t have a lot of time,” Miller said. “I think the biggest challenge is just knowing each other’s tendencies and stuff like that, just because we were all coming from different teams and different teams do different things and different players do different things. So learning people is a lot of fun, but sometimes it can be a little challenging — like, what are we doing on offense right now?”

A lot rests on the shoulders of Miller, who was slowed by a knee injury last season and then had surgery. She was voted all-Big Ten each of the past two seasons (first team in 2021, second team in 2022) after averaging 17.3 points as a sophomore and 13.1 as a junior. She acknowledged being frustrated last season and said she worked on her ballhandling and getting her confidence back.

The 6-foot-3 New Jersey native wants to get back to playing like a true guard. Last season, she felt she got lost in the offense at times and would end up hanging out in the corner. With Owusu and Reese out of the picture, she is the No. 1 option.

“Junior year was very difficult for me,” she said. “... I’m not going to say I handled it the best, but I was able to push through that very difficult time in my life.”

Reese (now at LSU) and Owusu (Virginia Tech) are two of the top players in the country, but the new-look Terps still have plenty of accolades. Sellers is the reigning Big Ten sixth player of the year and was an all-freshman selection. Briggs was second-team all-SEC in 2020-21; Meyers was an Associated Press honorable-mention all-American last season; Alexander was an SEC all-freshman selection in 2018-19 who led Vanderbilt in scoring last season; and Pinzan was second-team all-AAC in 2020-21.

That adds up to a lot of talent and experience, but the Terps still have to become a cohesive unit. There isn’t a ton of size on the roster, so Frese expects to play faster. Masonius, a defensive stalwart coming off a torn ACL, said she sees an opportunity for the Terps to step up on that end of the floor when the regular season starts Nov. 7 at George Mason.

The many departures exposed clashes within the program, but change is obvious already. That weekend retreat and the players’ journaling provided the first step.

“One thing I will say about all the new girls who just came in this year — the first day we hung out, we were laughing, we were fooling around,” Masonius said. “There was no awkward stage. Everybody came in, and it was just so natural because everyone’s so goofy and funny, and it’s fun. It is fun.”

