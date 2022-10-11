The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the MLB playoffs? Ask The Post.

By
and 
 
October 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

I wasn’t sure I was going to like this wild card format. I loved the old version: Two games that felt like Game 7s to start the month of October. Why give that up?

And guess what? I loved it!

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Curious about your thoughts, too. We’ve asked Chelsea Janes — who was at the Mets-Padres series, and will be taking over the Yankees-Guardians now — to join me in going over what we just saw and what is coming up now. Buck Showalter and Joe Musgrove? Trea Turner vs. Juan Soto? Whatever you want.

We will begin providing answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday. But please get your questions in early at the link below!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of MLB:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...