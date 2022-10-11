What questions do you have about the MLB playoffs? Ask The Post.

I wasn’t sure I was going to like this wild card format. I loved the old version: Two games that felt like Game 7s to start the month of October. Why give that up?
We will begin providing answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday. But please get your questions in early at the link below!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of MLB:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.