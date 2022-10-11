Actual basketball has taken a back seat in the run-up to the NBA season thanks to Robert Sarver’s downfall , Ime Udoka’s suspension and Draymond Green’s practice punch . Thankfully, French phenom Victor Wembanyama’s dazzling week in Las Vegas was a reminder that the sport can still be thrilling and gleeful amid all the misbehavior.

There are several reasons for optimism heading into the 2022-23 campaign: All 30 teams are fully rested after enjoying a standard-length offseason for the first time since before the pandemic began, and Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons return from extended absences to make their teams more formidable and fun. And while this summer’s free agent class was mostly underwhelming, gutsy trades involving Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon shook up the playoff race.