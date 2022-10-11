There are several reasons for optimism heading into the 2022-23 campaign: All 30 teams are fully rested after enjoying a standard-length offseason for the first time since before the pandemic began, and Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons return from extended absences to make their teams more formidable and fun. And while this summer’s free agent class was mostly underwhelming, gutsy trades involving Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon shook up the playoff race.
With opening night fast approaching, here’s how the 30 teams compare when it comes to entertainment value. As in previous editions, this ranking considers substance and style, with star power, fresh faces, intriguing additions and novel philosophies earning bonus points.
Golden State Warriors
This promises to be a riveting title defense thanks to Stephen Curry’s consistent greatness, Klay Thompson’s improved health and a wave of ambitious youngsters such as Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Green’s inexplicable punch of teammate Jordan Poole only ups the drama and the degree of difficulty.
Memphis Grizzlies
Watching Ja Morant improvise, whether off the dribble or in midair, is one of the best shows in sports. While Jaren Jackson Jr.’s early-season absence could dampen the mood, the fearless Grizzlies can count on Morant and sharpshooter Desmond Bane to pick up the slack.
Denver Nuggets
There’s “holding down the fort,” and then there’s winning MVP honors while leading the NBA in every major advanced statistic, as Nikola Jokic did last year. Great news: Jamal Murray is back from a long-term knee injury, and his smooth shooting gives Denver a shot at having the NBA’s most efficient offense.
Milwaukee Bucks
Even though Coach Mike Budenholzer carefully manages minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo might cruise to a third MVP award. The Bucks are a popular title pick because their veteran core has been there before, but the supporting cast didn’t add meaningful reinforcements.
Atlanta Hawks
By pairing Trae Young with Dejounte Murray, Atlanta has formed a brash all-star backcourt capable of embarrassing opponents and quieting road crowds. Better health for lottery picks De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu should make for a steadier ride.
Minnesota Timberwolves
There’s still no telling how Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will mesh in Minnesota’s twin towers gamble. With Anthony Edwards poised to make an all-star leap, Coach Chris Finch will have his hands full keeping everyone on his loaded roster happy.
New Orleans Pelicans
The highflying, slimmed-down Williamson rejoins an energetic Pelicans group that won hearts by sneaking into the playoffs without him. Scoring shouldn’t be a problem, but Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum must raise their games on defense.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite an impressive jump in the standings, the Cavaliers were paper tigers without a second creator alongside Darius Garland. Mitchell should fill that void, enabling rookie of the year runner-up Evan Mobley to focus on blossoming into a defensive player of the year candidate.
Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson’s free agency defection has dominated the headlines, but Tim Hardaway Jr. is back from a long-term injury and newcomer Christian Wood should boost the bench. All-world guard Luka Doncic still doesn’t have a true sidekick, but he will benefit from quality floor-spacers.
Boston Celtics
Their Finals collapse could inspire a take-no-prisoners follow-up, but it’s unclear whether the Celtics can keep their edge under untested interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Boston’s defensive intensity has been appealing to die-hards, and Brogdon should serve as a much-needed connector.
Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George promises a “Team USA approach” to handling minutes because the Clippers are so deep in veteran talent. Leonard has looked good in the preseason, and his return is key to unlocking small-ball lineups that win with perimeter shooting and switch-heavy defense.
Brooklyn Nets
Last year’s biggest duds are counting on Simmons to keep the ball moving and on Kyrie Irving, now free from a vaccine mandate, to play more than 29 games. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant’s trade request casts a long shadow, and the Nets have shown little ability to handle adversity.
Philadelphia 76ers
Pressure abounds: Joel Embiid is desperate to reach the East finals, James Harden is shaking off another flameout, and Coach Doc Rivers is bound to face hot-seat talk. Tyrese Maxey helps lighten the mood, and an overhauled bench could power the 76ers to the No. 1 seed.
Toronto Raptors
Coach Nick Nurse takes a futuristic approach by deploying wing-heavy lineups that force turnovers with energy, length and persistence. Expectations are soaring for reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, who could become a Leonard-like linchpin one day.
Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have appeared grumpy during a tumultuous preseason, and chemistry concerns threaten to end Phoenix’s run at the top of the West. Keep an eye out for a momentum-swinging midseason trade if the vibes prove to be toxic.
Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook’s poor fit and inability to adapt made the Lakers borderline unwatchable last year, especially once LeBron James and Anthony Davis caught the injury bug. A busy offseason didn’t noticeably improve the supporting cast, so brace for more mediocrity.
Miami Heat
With Miami never quite talented enough to win pretty in recent years, P.J. Tucker’s departure will make it substantially harder to win ugly in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo remain a rock-solid duo, but the Heat will slip if Kyle Lowry can’t find a way to give them more at 36.
Portland Trail Blazers
Hard to gauge because they have so many moving pieces, the retooling Blazers welcome Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic back from injuries and add versatile forward Jerami Grant. Get ready for a big showing from Lillard, who is still too good at 32 to become a forgotten man.
New York Knicks
Brunson’s ballyhooed signing gives New York a steady hand and a much-needed dose of professionalism. There’s enough talent on hand for the Knicks to be decent but nothing more. Given the franchise’s past 20 years, “decent” counts as raising the bar.
Detroit Pistons
Get in early on Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey; they have a chance to be the NBA’s most dynamic backcourt in five years. Short-term wins and losses are of little concern given their youth, so watching Cunningham take the next step toward stardom will be a stress-free experience.
Chicago Bulls
If DeMar DeRozan’s outrageous midrange shooting numbers cool off, look for Chicago to plummet in the standings. Injured guard Lonzo Ball was key to the Bulls’ balance because stars DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are exploitable defensively.
Sacramento Kings
On paper, the Kings should be in the West’s play-in mix thanks to a potent starting five built around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Things rarely go according to plan in Sacramento, though, so stay tuned.
Houston Rockets
Coach Stephen Silas will need to deliver real progress in the third year of Houston’s post-Harden rebuild. While that could be tricky given the roster’s youth, No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. brings the type of defensive substance that the Rockets have been sorely missing.
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball lost running mate Miles Bridges to serious off-court legal problems, leaving Charlotte in a bit of an identity crisis after it failed to add difference-makers this summer. Though Ball’s highlight passes reliably provide dopamine hits, the franchise’s outlook is suddenly cloudy.
Orlando Magic
Top pick Paolo Banchero should establish himself as Orlando’s best perimeter scorer since Tracy McGrady, injecting new life into an anemic offense. Franz Wagner is a delightful all-around contributor, but 2021 lottery pick Jalen Suggs must take a big step forward.
Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis figure to be a complicated fit, and it’s hard to believe Washington will get its money’s worth on their combined $77 million in annual salary. Wembanyama’s presence makes this an especially demoralizing year for fans of teams that refuse to tank.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren’s rookie redshirt sabotaged the Thunder’s plans to be League Pass darlings and stranded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in purgatory for another season. Josh Giddey will provide dollops of amusement, but General Manager Sam Presti is smart enough to play for next year.
Indiana Pacers
Lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin arrives with quiet confidence and a jolt of athleticism to join Tyrese Haliburton in a backcourt with long-term upside. The otherwise dreary Pacers can’t fully focus on their future until moving on from Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Utah Jazz
New CEO Danny Ainge blew his team to smithereens by moving Gobert, Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in separate trades. The race to the bottom is on, so Utah fans won’t stray too far from the trade machine given that there are still some capable veterans left to be dumped.
San Antonio Spurs
Trading Dejounte Murray left Coach Gregg Popovich with his least-talented roster of the past 20 years, and the Wembanyama chase could lead to further cuts before the trade deadline. The only night of their season that truly matters is the draft’s lottery drawing.