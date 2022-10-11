Ron Rivera apologizes to Commanders players for ‘misconstrued’ comments

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A day after causing a stir with his comments about quarterbacks, Commanders Coach Ron Rivera addressed his team and spoke to Carson Wentz to clarify his intent. “I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued,” Rivera said Tuesday. “I didn’t present it properly, and that’s on me. So I took accountability, told the guys that I should know better, and, s---, I had a bad day.”

He added: “I’ve been doing this quite some time, and for me not to finish my thought completely, I messed up. And so I just told the guys that it was [on] me, and it won’t happen again.”

Rivera said he apologized to his players because he worried the comments had become a distraction.

On Monday, when asked by a reporter why the Commanders have struggled this season as the other teams in the NFC East have so far thrived, Rivera responded tersely: “Quarterback.”

He was asked multiple times to clarify, and he added that the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles all have quarterbacks who have been with their respective teams for quite some time.

“It’s like walking into a new job,” Rivera said. “The job’s already been there. … You walk in, and you’re the new guy. You’ve got to learn everybody, don’t you? You’ve got to learn to work with everybody, got to learn to do your job with everybody.”

Rivera’s comments went viral Monday night, in part because only a portion of his response was clipped and shared. NFL players past and present, fans and media weighed in, criticizing the coach for essentially blaming his quarterback for the team’s woes.

Left out in many of those clips were his answers to the follow-up questions, in which he attempted to clarify his view and said the Commanders “chose [Wentz] because we believe in him.”

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith, now an analyst for ESPN, said on the network’s “Monday Night Countdown” show: “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. … This is a defensive head coach that is absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

Robert Griffin III, another former Washington quarterback, chimed in on Twitter: “You NEVER do this to your Quarterback. The difference between Washington and the rest of the division is Coaching. Daniel Jones has a 1st time Head Coach and they look the best they have in YEARS. The Cowboys have gone undefeated with their BACK UP QB. Coaching matters.”

You NEVER do this to your Quarterback. The difference between Washington and the rest of the division is Coaching. Daniel Jones has a 1st time Head Coach and they look the best they have in YEARS. The Cowboys have gone undefeated with their BACK UP QB. Coaching matters. pic.twitter.com/CWG2RShFsq — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2022

Yet, some Commanders players said Tuesday that their initial reaction wasn’t nearly as strong.

“When I saw the video, I knew what he meant,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “So it was nice that he stood up in front of the team and told everyone what he was thinking. I think everyone kind of assumed that’s what he meant, but again, it was nice of him to clear that up.”

Added running back Antonio Gibson: “He apologized to the team for that and said he shouldn’t have made that mistake, but it happens. … You just got to be careful with what you say and how you approach it.”

Wentz said he wasn’t even aware of Rivera’s comments and the reaction they created until the Commanders’ director of football communications, Sean DeBarbieri, informed him.

“Coach addressed it, handled it, and there’s nothing … I’m overly concerned about,” Wentz said Tuesday. “Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy, and he addressed it in the team meeting, which I thought was really cool.”

Wentz seemed to agree with Rivera’s belief that it takes time for even a veteran quarterback to acclimate to a new system and playmakers, but he declined to place blame on injuries, especially on the offensive line. The Commanders are on their third center, Nick Martin, and last week they changed their starters at right guard and right tackle.

“There’s always a million reasons, and you can make excuses, and for us, there’s none,” Wentz said. “We got to execute. We got to deliver, and I got to do better making sure everybody’s on the same page with the communication.”

After the Commanders’ loss to Tennessee, Wentz came away with multiple issues that still need correcting. Left tackle Charles Leno agreed with the assessment and said the Commanders seem to “take two steps forward and five steps back,” hindering their ability to be consistent and put up points.

But Washington has limited time to try to correct the issues and recover physically before facing the Chicago Bears on the road Thursday night. The team added Wentz to the injury report this week because of soreness in his throwing (right) shoulder, but Rivera said Wentz took all of his reps in the team’s non-padded practice, and Wentz added that he “feels fine.”

“It’s just kind of a little more expedited this week,” Wentz said. “It’s very tough, very challenging, but it’s also prime time, and guys get fired up to go play and hopefully put on a good performance.”

Injuries elsewhere — including to rookie receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and starting tight end Logan Thomas (calf), both of whom did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through — could leave the Commanders limited.

But at 1-4, players have said they feel the urgency fans do and are eager to get on track.

“I was talking to Carson today; we had a four-game losing streak last year, and we came back with a four-game winning streak,” Heinicke said. “And I feel like we have a better roster this year, so there’s no reason we can’t do it again this year. It’s still early, so there’s time.”

A win against Chicago (2-3) could be the start to the Commanders’ turnaround, the confidence-builder the team needs.

A loss, however, could prompt much more significant change in Washington.

“It’s do or die right now,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “This is a must-win for us.”

