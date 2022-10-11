Trent Grisham was a star against the Mets. The goal now? ‘Repeat, repeat, repeat.’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The only thing to outshine Joe Musgrove’s ears during the San Diego Padres’ first-round defeat of the New York Mets this past weekend was Tre — sorry, never mind. Had to be done. Speaking of sticky stuff, the one thing that will likely stick in the minds of Padres fans and front office executives after San Diego’s first-round series win will probably be Trent — Shoot. Sorry. Did it again.

But seriously, if it hadn’t been for Musgrove’s ears and his stellar pitching performance, the lingering image of the Padres’ first full-season playoff series win since 1998 would almost certainly have been Trent Grisham. Not only did he go 4-for-8 with homers against Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, but he reached base three times in San Diego’s Game 3 win, scoring a run and driving home another. He also likely saved a run or two with a running catch at the wall in deep center field that stalled what could have been a fifth-inning Mets rally.

Advertisement

“Anytime you play well like that in that situation, it’s going to give you confidence going forward. But the main goal is just repeat, repeat, repeat,” Grisham told reporters in Los Angeles as his Padres prepared to play the Dodgers in the division series, which starts Tuesday. “It was just a weekend. We’re looking to play for another three weeks to a month, so I’m worried about keeping it going.”

The Padres acquired Grisham from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that sent Eric Lauer to Milwaukee and brought Zach Davies to San Diego. At the time, Grisham was the Brewers’ No. 7 prospect according to Baseball America — a promising young outfielder, but no lock for stardom.

He started 59 of San Diego’s 60 regular season games in 2020 and won a Gold Glove. He hit .251 with an .808 on-base-plus-slugging and 10 homers in those 59 games, suggesting a future full of above-average power and elite defense, if not necessarily high batting average. He had a similar season in 2021. But this year, something changed. He played more games (152) than any year in his career. But he hit .184 with nearly double the number of strikeouts as hits. He struggled so much that by mid-September, the Padres started using rookie José Azócar in center more regularly, to see if he might be able to provide even slightly more offense than Grisham could.

“He’s just had a difficult season, and sometimes that beats you down a little bit. I think reinvigorated by being in the postseason again. But Trent’s got a lot more in his game,” Padres Manager Bob Melvin said. “I really believe not only can he be a premier outfielder, he’s got power, he’s got speed. His career should take off into a different trajectory.”

The Padres could certainly use Grisham to anchor their outfield in years to come. Until they traded for Juan Soto at the deadline, San Diego was relying on ever-shifting combinations of versatile Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers around Grisham. Myers will likely be a free agent after this season because the Padres seem unlikely to pick up his 2023 option for $20 million. Profar is a utility man, useful anywhere, not necessarily the solution in the outfield long-term.

Advertisement

And while there was some notion that Fernando Tatis Jr. might spend some time in the outfield as he made his way back from injury this year, the point became moot when he tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended for the rest of the season in August. He will not return until next May.

But in Grisham, the Padres have a low-cost, high-ceiling 25-year-old who demonstrated an unmistakable knack for handling big moments this weekend, though the sample was small.

“He has the ability to be an all-star,” Melvin said. “I think his track — he was on the track to being one and then got off to a little bit of a slow start this year. He still hit some home runs, some deep home runs. His defense, if you look at the metrics, is outstanding, and some of the plays he’s made here, too.”

He, like his Padres, enters the division series with very little pressure and a very big opportunity to impress. The Dodgers ran away from the Padres in the National League West this year. They have played deep into the playoffs every year since Grisham was in high school. The Padres are built around Soto and Manny Machado and the rest. They are not expecting Grisham to carry them, even though he looked suddenly ready to do so for a few days in New York. He hit .100 with a .428 OPS in 16 games against the Dodgers, a team that, in theory, knows him best. Three games does not a revival make. But a few more certainly wouldn’t hurt.

GiftOutline Gift Article