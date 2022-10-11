USWNT falls flat in Spain for a rare two-game losing streak

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over its glorious 37-year history, the U.S. women’s national soccer team hasn’t lost very often, never mind two games in a row. But with a 2-0 defeat against shorthanded Spain on Tuesday, the four-time world champions were saddled with their first losing streak in 5½ years and third in 20 years.

The friendly in Pamplona, Spain, came four days after a 2-1 defeat to No. 4 England at Wembley Stadium. While that setback against the European champions was not a big surprise, Tuesday’s game was a major disappointment. Spain is ranked No. 8 but was missing 15 players in a dispute with Coach Jorge Vilda and the Spanish soccer federation.

The last time the top-ranked Americans dropped consecutive matches was in the SheBelieves Cup in March 2017 against England in Harrison, N.J., and France in Washington.

On Tuesday, Laia Codina took advantage of a scramble following a corner kick in the 39th minute, and Esther González scored a wonderful volley in the 72nd.

It was the first time the United States had conceded multiple goals in consecutive defeats since March 2001 and marked the 14th time since 1985 they’ve lost back-to-back matches. Seven of those mini-skids came in the program’s first nine years.

The path does not getting any easier: friendlies against second-ranked Germany on Nov. 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Nov. 13 in Harrison.

The United States, England, Spain and Germany are in the early stages of preparation for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Americans are two-time defending champions.

Several U.S. regulars missed the European tour, including Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Sam Mewis and Kelley O’Hara. But the player pool is considered deep enough to beat most teams with a mix of stars and prospects.

The games also fell near the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season and amid the fallout from the league’s abuse scandal, leaving the national team fatigued both physically and mentally.

