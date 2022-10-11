Gerrit Cole finally delivers, lifts Yankees past Guardians in ALDS opener

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole waited his whole life to start a playoff game at Yankee Stadium. He signed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees before the 2020 season and waited three more years for the stars to align. But Tuesday night, moments before Cole took the mound for his first October start as the Yankees ace he always dreamed of being, he was suddenly content to wait.

The Yankees staged a pregame ceremony consisting of flashing lights and a massive Yankees flag flown by frenetic former Yankee Nick Swisher to begin their latest October push and celebrate their first home playoff game.

“I don’t want to be doing that, walking in with Swisher running around,” Cole said.

His task was too important to subject to that kind of chaos. The Yankees brought him here for nights like this, and he chose the Yankees for the same reason. And Cole did exactly what they hired him to do in the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He pitched deep into the game. He left with a lead. He set the tone for a team that could have returned to action after a bye looking stale, as so many other higher seeds did Tuesday. He won.

“It was just a really awesome experience overall. Sometimes, when you feel the crowd or the energy, it sometimes can become a little easier just to quiet things down because it’s so loud,” Cole said. “I don’t know if that made sense. But it does for me.”

That crowd roared as Cole waited before the game, greeting the last Yankees ace to lead his team to a title, CC Sabathia, who headed to the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch. This is what awaits those who win in the Bronx in October: lifetime treasured status.

Cole doesn’t have that yet. He entered Tuesday with a 4.05 ERA in four playoff starts with the Yankees. None of those have come beyond the division series. The most recent came in last year’s winner-take-all wild-card matchup with the Boston Red Sox, a game in which Cole allowed three runs before Manager Aaron Boone pulled him after two-plus innings. Games like those are disappointments for any ace. Here, they qualify as character indictments.

“I haven’t put much thought into legacy,” Cole said before his start.

He has six years left on his deal. He has time.

But everything with the Yankees is about legacy, which is why this postseason is so uniquely poignant. Aaron Judge will be a free agent in the offseason. Beyond him, there is no natural beloved Yankees core. He and Cole are the anchors of this team. Perhaps that there are so few others explains why Judge and Cole have yet to play deep into October. Either way, this may be their last run together.

None of this is to say Cole hasn’t already written his way into Yankee history. He broke the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record this year and earned a postgame phone call from Ron Guidry to mark the occasion. He was third among major league starters with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which made his matchup with the scrappy Guardians a particularly fascinating collision of skill sets. The Guardians struck out less than any other team in baseball, and it wasn’t particularly close. They also hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball, while the Yankees led the majors.

Cole struck out four of the first eight batters he faced with a heavy dose of breaking balls early in counts. But when leadoff man Steven Kwan came up a second time, Cole challenged him with a fastball that found the middle of the plate. Kwan is generously listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds and hit six homers in 600-plus plate appearances. He connected to give the Guardians a one-run lead in the third.

The Guardians loaded the bases after that, but Cole was able to escape trouble with his fifth strikeout. Such is the Gerrit Cole experience, particularly this year: Strikeout or home run are the dominant outcomes — only two pitchers allowed more homers.

One person who did not contribute to the Yankees’ major league-leading home run total was Harrison Bader. When the Yankees traded left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for the defense-first Bader at the deadline, the move seemed a bit . . . well, lateral. The Yankees weren’t exactly brimming with pitching depth, and Bader wasn’t exactly the kind of big-name acquisition the Yankees always seem to be rumored to be making. Plus, he was injured. As Montgomery starred in St. Louis, Bader rehabbed an injury in New York.

The 28-year-old New York native didn’t make his Yankees debut until mid-September. And when he hit a solo homer to tie the score in the third Tuesday, it was his first home run as a Yankee. By the time Bader tied it, Cole had thrown 63 pitches, enough to make you wonder whether he would be able to pitch as deep into the game as you would want a $324 million ace on a team with a crumbling bullpen to pitch. But Cole threw almost half as many pitches to get through the fourth, fifth and sixth.

“He can have overwhelming stuff,” Guardians Manager Terry Francona said. “He starts to speed you up, then he spins it. It can get tough.”

That stuff bought the Yankees time to take what they thought was a lead when Josh Donaldson poked a line drive to right field that appeared to just sneak over the wall before bouncing back into play. Donaldson believed the ball was gone, so he stopped running and found himself tagged out between first and second. A Guardians error later in the inning allowed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to get to third. He scored on a sacrifice fly a batter later, giving the Yankees the one-run lead they thought they had before.

So the Yankees led when Cole started the seventh with 97 pitches. They led when he walked off the mound two batters later having recorded one out.

“I thought he did a really good job of kind of owning the moment,” Boone said.

For many recent Yankees teams, dripping with dominant relief pitching, Cole’s outing would yield not only redemption for last year’s wild-card showing but also a comfortable number of outs to leave in the bullpen’s hands.

But these Yankees watched their relief pitching disintegrate before their eyes because of injury and, in the case of Aroldis Chapman, off-field antics. Last weekend, one of the relievers they were going to lean on in the interim, Scott Effross, learned he would need Tommy John surgery. Their presumptive closer, Clay Holmes, was injured for the final days of the regular season and hadn’t pitched in a game for two weeks before he finished Game 1.

That hadn’t happened when Cole walked off the mound for the final time, so he couldn’t exactly celebrate as he left in the seventh to a standing ovation for the first time in the Bronx in October.

“It’s not the most comfortable time to acknowledge the crowd,” he said. “But I definitely felt it.”

