Boys’ soccer Top 10: No. 1 Bishop McNamara, No. 2 Gonzaga play to draw

The Bishop McNamara Mustangs and Gonzaga Eagles entered Tuesday night’s match in Northwest Washington seemingly even in many ways. The teams stood tied atop the Washington Catholic Athletic standings, they both held pristine 14-0 records despite difficult schedules. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So it only seemed appropriate that after 80 minutes of tense, tactical soccer, the Mustangs and Eagles finished, well, even. The highly anticipated matchup ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I think both teams put in a really good shift,” Gonzaga midfielder Kevin Coffey said. “I hope we see them again in the finals because it’s an exciting matchup. They’re a really good team, but we’re a really good team, too.”

McNamara controlled the early run of play Tuesday, putting its speed on display and creating a handful of chances. Senior midfielder Darryl Greenwood capitalized 14 minutes into the match, using a swift cutback in the box to beat the keeper and give his team a 1-0 lead.

“We may have been a little nervous before a big game, but we came out and attacked,” Greenwood said.

Coffey was the lone goal-scorer for Gonzaga, his head rising above a mess of bodies to connect with a free kick just minutes after Greenwood’s goal. With the match tied up, the momentum shifted away from the Mustangs in the second half and Gonzaga gained an edge.

“We adjusted,” Eagles Coach Scott Waller said. “We saw they had us in the first 20 minutes, but I think in the second half we kind of took it to them. …We’ll look to build on that and hopefully see these guys in the playoffs.”

While both teams remain at the top of the WCAC standings, the Eagles and Mustangs have traveled different paths to that perch.

The Eagles, 12-time champions of the WCAC, mostly ride a cycle of good to great that is fueled by the seniority and talent at the top of its pipeline. This year, the Eagles have 16 seniors and start 10. That number includes captain Colin Prendergast, a First Team All-Met selection last fall, and the team is buoyed by a balanced collection of talent across the field.

Bishop McNamara, on the other hand, is trying to build something to resemble Gonzaga’s sustained success. Never much of a soccer power, the Mustangs had a few particularly down years recently, including a winless campaign in 2018. But the team had its breakthrough moment last year as it rode a late-season surge to the first WCAC championship appearance in program history.

The momentum from that playoff run has seemingly grown even stronger this fall, as McNamara has become a feared and buzz-worthy team. Tuesday’s performance on the road, standing tall and striking first against an established power such as Gonzaga, was a further testament to the rise of the Mustangs’ program. And yet, after the game some McNamara players displayed disappointment with the result.

“Tonight was a good show for our league, and I’m proud of the way my boys competed,” McNamara Coach Mark Brown said. “I like the fact that they’re mad about a draw. Shows this program has come a long way.”

With only a few regular season games remaining before the start of postseason play, the Mustangs and the Eagles lead our latest rankings.

Records through Tuesday.

1. Bishop McNamara (14-0-1) Last ranked: NR

In addition to Tuesday’s draw at Gonzaga, the Mustangs have wins over No. 5 Good Counsel, No. 8 Bowie and DeMatha.

2. Gonzaga (14-0-1) Last ranked: NR

The Eagles’ notable wins include victories against Georgetown Prep, St. John’s and two national opponents from Colorado and Wisconsin.

3. Northwestern (5-0-1) LR: 8

The defending Maryland 4A champions have been near-perfect this fall, their only tie coming in the season-opener against Bladensburg.

4. Churchill (8-1-0) LR: 9

The Bulldogs have endured a tough schedule and have earned wins over Montgomery County contenders Whitman, Wootton and Walter Johnson in the last two weeks.

5. Good Counsel (13-1-1) LR: 2

The Falcons, defending champions of the WCAC, have only come up short against No. 1 Bishop McNamara.

6. Quince Orchard (9-0-1) LR: NR

The Cougars kept their perfect start alive with a 4-0 win against Wootton on Tuesday.

7. St. Albans (9-1-1) LR: 5

Last year’s D.C. State Athletic Association champions have shown their usual level of fight, opening the season with a six-game winning streak.

8. Bowie (9-2-0) LR: 6

The Bulldogs’ only losses this season came against No. 1 McNamara and No. 3 Northwestern.

9. Broadneck (10-1-0) LR: NR

The Bruins have matched their strong start from last season, their only loss coming against No. 8 Bowie.

10. Leonardtown (8-1-1) LR: NR

The Raiders are again a team to beat in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

On the bubble: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Centennial, Jackson-Reed, Maret, Severna Park

