Commanders keys vs. Bears: Force the pass, secondary must communicate

If the Washington Commanders (1-4) are going to alleviate the building pressure with a win, the Chicago Bears seem like a prime opponent. The Bears (2-3) have a better record and are hosting the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but they are also in the first year of a rebuild that has left quarterback Justin Fields with one of the NFL’s thinnest supporting casts.

Yet the Commanders are beset by plenty of struggles of their own. They are underperforming on offense, changing their lineup on defense and coming off a fresh controversy. Coach Ron Rivera apologized to the team Tuesday morning for saying the Commanders were trailing in the NFC East because of the quarterback, comments he later called “misconstrued.”

Rivera acknowledged this is “very much so” a crossroads game for the team, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said “it’s do or die right now.”

“This is a must-win for us,” Allen added.

Force the Bears to throw

Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy wants to run the ball. In early-down situations in games within one score, the Bears have passed only 41.7 percent of the time, 31st in the NFL. Getsy relies on running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, who’s also a receiving threat, as well as Fields, who can create with his legs. Running has keyed the Bears’ fleeting offensive success.

If Washington can put Chicago in difficult downs and distances, Getsy will probably be forced to call more passes. Though Fields is a talented passer, and the offensive line has seemed to hold up well in pass protection, the Bears have little skill receiving talent beyond wideout Darnell Mooney, their lone player with double-digit catches through five games (10 for 173 yards).

If Getsy has to pass more than he’d like, it’d help Washington’s defensive line, which seemed to hit its stride in the first half last week against Tennessee, at times imploding the Titans’ offense.

Communicate in the secondary

Cornerback William Jackson III, who was benched in the first quarter against Tennessee, did not travel with the team to Chicago, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Jackson has been dealing with what he called a bulging disc in his back since Week 3, but in the days since, it’s seemed clear the benching was more related to performance.

Washington will replace Jackson with Benjamin St-Juste, who started this season in the slot. In the nickel subpackage, it’ll probably use second-year corner Rachad Wildgoose in the slot. In the big nickel, it’ll move Kam Curl from safety to the slot and replace Curl with safety Darrick Forrest.

Last week, the Titans struggled to throw the ball against that combination of defensive backs. Other than one 61-yard heave, during which safety Bobby McCain seemed to lose track of the ball, the Commanders played tight coverage and allowed just 48 passing yards on 20 dropbacks.

Here's an example of Kam Curl's influence on the defense. Tennessee's RB motions into the backfield and Curl comes down with him. You can then see Holcomb and Curl communicating to each other pre-snap, and post-snap, Curl knows exactly what he needs to do to ruin the screen pic.twitter.com/wmQqEQgV33 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 11, 2022

Find a groove on offense

Since the second half in Week 2 at Detroit, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner has not once seemed to find a rhythm for multiple drives. Sometimes, the fault lies with Turner’s play calls, and other times, it’s on the execution of his players. Last week, Turner moved from the sideline back up to the booth for “some clarity,” Rivera said.

The past two weeks have highlighted opposite problems. In Dallas, Washington ran the ball well, but the passing game struggled mightily — partly because of quarterback Carson Wentz, partly because of the offensive line. Against Tennessee, Wentz hit two explosive plays to receiver Dyami Brown, but the rushing offense sputtered.

Chicago’s defense seems slightly more vulnerable to the pass. The Bears traded edge rusher Khalil Mack in the offseason and have been unable to generate consistent pressure. This could help the Commanders’ struggling offensive line, which has dealt with several injuries this season and has the league’s third worst pass block win rate (47 percent), according to ESPN.

QB Carson Wentz (right shoulder) was estimated to be a limited participant Monday and was doing light work in individual today.



After one throw, he touched his shoulder as if it were sore. Otherwise seemed OK. pic.twitter.com/h2LTIaL9So — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 11, 2022

Get a spark from special teams

In five games, dual returner Dax Milne hasn’t created the spark Rivera is looking for. On 12 kick returns, Milne has averaged 20.5 yards with a long of 33, and on 12 punts, he’s averaged 7.7 yards with a long of 19.

For an anemic offense, a jolt could be particularly helpful, so Rivera said the team may use running back Antonio Gibson as a returner Thursday. In the preseason, Gibson took some reps at returner after Brian Robinson Jr. seemed to take his starting job. After Robinson was shot, though, Gibson stopped returning — but Robinson’s activation last week could free Gibson up to become another weapon.

Injuries

Chicago got healthier this week, and Washington did not. The Commanders ruled out six players — including receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), right tackle Sam Cosmi (thumb) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) — and the Bears ruled out no one.

Chicago’s only player with a designation on the injury report was Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), a reserve defensive back with zero defensive snaps this season. The Bears seem poised to get back starting corner Jaylon Johnson, who missed three games with a quad injury, and they could also get a boost in the passing game from receiver N’Keal Harry, who started the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Washington will also be without running back Jonathan Williams (knee), safety Percy Butler (quad) and Jackson, the corner.

Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.

