Darcy Kuemper won the Cup in Colorado. He came to Washington to win another.

The new starting goalie in Washington stands a stout 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and sports an infectious smile. He describes himself as a “pretty normal guy,” someone who is easygoing, positive, enjoys a good time and, above all, loves hockey. He likes learning about history and adores long hikes with his wife, Sydney, and black German shepherd, Rogue.

Fresh off hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, Darcy Kuemper comes to the Capitals with high expectations and is intent on making Washington his long-term home.

“What drew me to Washington is they are a team that won it recently and knows how to win and still can win, and that is definitely the goal of coming here — to help them do it again,” said Kuemper, who signed a five-year, $26.25 million deal in July.

Teammates and coaches describe Kuemper, 32, as humble and selfless. The Capitals hope he can provide stability following the inconsistent performance of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek over the past two seasons, when questions in net dominated the narrative. The hope is that Kuemper will be a breath of fresh air.

When the Capitals open the season Wednesday at home against the Boston Bruins, Kuemper will be Washington’s undisputed No. 1 goalie. Capitals management is optimistic his presence will make for a more well-rounded squad, especially in the tough Metropolitan Division.

“The thing is,” Kuemper said, “once you’ve won it, you can’t think of doing anything else but doing it again. That’s the motivation.”

Minnesota selected Kuemper in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. After five years with the Wild, he lost his job in Minnesota and agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles in 2017. Excelling in his backup role with the Kings, he was traded to Arizona in February 2018, where he flourished. He spent four years in Arizona before his year-long stint with the Avalanche led to a championship.

“To be honest, I had no idea how good he was until he got to [Arizona] and I got to see it every day,” former Coyotes teammate Alex Goligoski said. “By the end of that first year, I remember telling people, ‘He is a legitimate top goalie in the league.’ So consistently good. We had a couple pretty good teams in Arizona, and he more than anyone else was the reason for that.”

Capitals assistant coach Scott Allen also overlapped with Kuemper in Arizona. Allen was in charge of the penalty kill, and he credited Kuemper for much of its success.

“I just think sometimes the better the person the goalie is, the more guys want to step up for him, block that extra shot and clear that puck that challenges them,” Allen said. “When their lungs are empty because they reached that place of fatigue, they find it within themselves to push a little harder because they know he is going to do that for them in return.”

Allen said Kuemper seems unchanged by his recent success. The Kuemper that Allen knew a few years ago in Arizona is the same Kuemper who arrived in Washington.

“And that speaks volumes to the person he is,” Allen said. “Guys do change. Sometimes guys taste more success and that changes them, but I have not seen that being the case with him — at all.”

Goligoski described Kuemper as “genuinely one of the nicest people” he has ever met, and Charlie Lindgren, Washington’s backup goalie this season, called him a “really, really great guy.”

“It’s the way he treats people, the way he talks to people,” Goligoski said. “He is very engaging in the way he talks to people. He is not giving you half his attention. He is always fully in on the conversation and what they got going on and how people are doing.”

Luke Schenn, now a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, grew up playing with Kuemper in Saskatchewan. He became his NHL teammate in 2018 when Kuemper was traded to the Coyotes.

Schenn remembers texting Kuemper to welcome him to the team the night he flew in from Los Angeles. He asked him if he needed a ride to practice the next morning. Kuemper said no.

When Schenn woke up the next day, he decided to call Kuemper again — just in case — to ask if the Coyotes had set up a car to take him to the rink.

No, Kuemper said, the team hadn’t offered him a ride. Instead, he was going to take his goalie gear and pads, hop on the hotel shuttle and find the way to the rink on his own.

“I was like, ‘No, you meatball, I’m coming to pick you up!’ ” Schenn said. “He was going to go on like a city bus with his goalie gear to the Coyotes for his first practice. Didn’t even bother him; he wasn’t even upset. He didn’t want to bother anyone or ask the Coyotes for a ride. He was just going to wing it, stay in his own lane and not be a high-maintenance guy.”

That fits with how many described Kuemper: What you see is what you get. Washington hopes his success will continue with the Capitals — and his experience will help players around him grow, too.

“When I think of Darcy, I think of the big smile and laugh,” Schenn said. “He is always joking around. . . . Definitely a guy you want in the locker room, and the Capitals are super lucky to have him.”

