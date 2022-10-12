Draymond Green avoids suspension for punching teammate Jordan Poole

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Golden State Warriors elected to fine, rather than suspend, Draymond Green for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, an act that was captured on a video that leaked publicly last week, and the all-star forward will rejoin the team for practice Thursday following his indefinite absence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said after a 131-98 preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Tuesday that Green is expected to play Friday in Golden State’s preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets and on Oct. 18 when the defending champions host the Los Angeles Lakers and receive their NBA championship rings on opening night.

While Kerr deemed Green’s punch and the fallout from the video leak to be the “biggest crisis” the Warriors have faced during his nine-year tenure as coach, he seemed to indicate the franchise was ready to move forward after a week of “deep discussions” between the organization’s executives, including General Manager Bob Myers, and the players. Kerr opted not to disclose the amount of Green’s fine.

“It’s been an exhaustive process,” Kerr said. “We feel like we have a great feel for our team. We’ve got a lot of continuity on our team. Bob and I know our players extremely well. This is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward. It’s never easy. No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it’s not going to be perfect. ... We have a lot of work to do, all of us, players, coaches, Bob and the front office. We’re committed to doing that work together and to making this a successful season.”

Green, 32, apologized publicly for his punch on Friday and indicated that he would remain away from the Warriors for a "few days” to give his teammates a chance to “heal” while the dust settled. The 2017 NBA defensive player of the year said he had “failed as a leader” and “as a man,” and said that he was in “a very, very, very bad space mentally” when he punched Poole last Wednesday.

“Hurt people hurt people,” he said. “I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”

Multiple Warriors quickly came to Poole’s defense following a Yahoo report that there had been a “change in Poole’s behavior” during training camp with the possibility of a lucrative contract extension looming. Forward Andre Iguodala called him a “great character kid” and said Green’s behavior was “family business.” Warriors star Stephen Curry said the assertion was “absolute B.S.”

“There’s nothing that warranted the situation,” Curry said last Thursday. “I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season, what we’re trying to build, and that’s with Draymond a part of that.”

Kerr said Tuesday that Curry had spent the week “working like crazy to figure out the best way forward," and that Green and Poole had engaged in a “great discussion” about the incident.

A four-time all-star and seven-time all-defensive team selection, Green has been involved in several combative incidents in his career. During a profane 2016 halftime outburst directed at Kerr, Green reportedly shouted “I am not a robot!” so loudly that he could be heard by a reporter standing outside the visiting locker room in Oklahoma City. In 2018, the Warriors suspended Green for one game for his role in an in-game argument with teammate Kevin Durant, a disagreement that preceded Durant’s 2019 departure for the Brooklyn Nets.

Green was suspended by the NBA after delivering a low blow to LeBron James during the 2016 Finals and exceeding the limit for flagrant foul points in the playoffs, an absence he later admitted cost the Warriors the 2016 title. He was also ejected from a second-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies in May for a flagrant foul.

Kerr has repeatedly praised Poole’s play in the preseason, and he indicated recently that he was hopeful that the scoring guard would soon sign a contract extension with the Warriors.

Poole enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his third season. The 23-year-old guard is as an early front-runner for the sixth man of the year award.

The Warriors, who beat the Boston Celtics in June’s NBA Finals to claim their fourth championship in the past eight seasons, enter the season among the leading contenders to win the 2023 title.

