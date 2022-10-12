Northwest football coach, Gaithersburg AD fired in wake of Sept. brawl

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwest football coach Travis Hawkins and Gaithersburg athletic specialist William Gant have been dismissed from their positions nearly a month after their football programs engaged in an extensive in-game brawl, Montgomery County Public Schools officials announced Wednesday in a joint letter to both school communities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision comes after weeks of investigation by the school system, including witness interviews and a review of video footage. The Sept. 16 fight resulted in a weeks-long pause for both programs and spurred several game-day changes across Montgomery County.

Wednesday’s letter, the result of that investigation, states that the Northwest coaching position and Gaithersburg athletics specialist position — similar to an athletic director — have been vacated.

Gant filed an assault charge against Hawkins last month.

Advertisement

In a charging document obtained by The Washington Post, Gant alleged Hawkins struck him in the head and shoulder during the on-field scrum. Hawkins, 31, has not been formally charged.

In addition to Gant and Hawkins, an assistant coach position at Northwest has also been vacated, according to the letter, which is signed by Gaithersburg Principal Cary Dimmick, Northwest Principal Scott Smith and Jeff Sullivan, MCPS’s director of athletics.

Both football teams returned to the field Sept. 30 after forfeiting one week of games. The Sept. 16 game, stopped late in the third quarter, was later declared a double forfeit. According to Wednesday’s announcement, the individuals who had filled those positions in an interim role will remain there until the end of the season.

Gaithersburg (2-4) faces Quince Orchard on Friday; Northwest (2-4) plays Seneca Valley.

Advertisement

Neither Hawkins nor Gant could be reached for comment. On Monday, Hawkins spoke about the issue publicly for the first time, posting that he had been “left in the dark” about his job status.

“I’ve been very respectful throughout this process thinking it was something that would be acted on swiftly with video evidence of what transpired,” Hawkins wrote on his personal Twitter. “I’m sick and tired, of being sick and tired.”

GiftOutline Gift Article