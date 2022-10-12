Kevin Willard brings new intensity to Terps — and faces old expectations

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — When Kevin Willard took the job as the Maryland men’s basketball coach in March, he lauded the program’s history and spoke of his memories of watching former Terrapins greats. Nearly seven months later, he was asked what he has learned about the program since his hiring. “You got to know how to eat crab cakes,” Willard said, prompting laughter at a Tuesday morning news conference during his first trip to Big Ten media days.

The players are starting to see that side of Willard, a more relaxed version of the coach on the court. Senior Donta Scott said Willard “tries to be one of those coaches that always brings a little bit of light and a little bit of funniness to the group.”

Scott says that lightness stands in stark contrast to how Willard runs practice.

“Very intense,” Scott said.

Advertisement

Scott said he conditioned “a lot more” this offseason and has lost between 20 and 30 pounds. Willard’s practices focus on skill work, Scott said. Jahmir Young, a transfer point guard, said practices have the competitive feel of games and that Willard “demands a lot out of us.”

The preseason work this year, Willard said, “has been a little bit more intense than it usually is” because he wants to lay a foundation that carries to future players who arrive and learn from their more experienced teammates.

“We’re not just coming in and, because it’s Year 1, we’re just going to throw the balls out and that’s it,” Willard said. “Is it going to be smooth from the start? I can tell you that right now: No. We’re still messing up drills that I can’t believe we’re messing up. But we have very high expectations for this year, and this program will have high expectations every year.”

Advertisement

Willard, who was first a head coach at Iona and then at Seton Hall, has an eerily similar résumé to predecessor Mark Turgeon: He led Seton Hall to the NCAA tournament five times, never past the round of 32. He won the Big East tournament in 2016 and regular season in 2020. Willard, like Turgeon, missed his best chance for an NCAA tournament run in 2020, when his team was projected to earn a No. 3 seed before the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic.

But Maryland is banking on the idea that more resources and a program with a history of success will allow Willard to reach greater heights. The school expects to compete for Big Ten and national titles and believes Willard will take them there.

He won’t be judged too much by the 2022-23 season, which begins Nov. 7 against Niagara before ramping up to more difficult nonconference games. The Terps are coming off a 15-17 season in which Turgeon resigned after eight games, Danny Manning served as interim coach and the team finished with a losing record for the first time since 1992-93. But any signs of promise and change will be welcome to a fan base that sees its 2002 national title drifting further into the past.

Advertisement

Here’s what to know about the Terrapins entering Willard’s first season:

The trio who stayed

Willard has three established returners in Scott, senior guard Hakim Hart and sophomore forward Julian Reese. Scott, a 6-foot-8 forward, has been a starter the past three years and is the top returning scorer (12.6 points). Hart, a disruptive defender, has steadily improved in his college career, becoming a starter as a sophomore and averaging 9.9 points last season. Both were part of Maryland’s 2020 Big Ten title team.

“I try to be a very loyal guy to the teams I’m on,” Scott said when asked whether he considered transferring amid the coaching change. He wanted to “make sure there wasn’t any confusion about me just wanting to stay a Maryland guy, stay a Terp.”

Scott and Hart, former AAU teammates in Philadelphia, will probably join Reese in the starting lineup. As a freshman, Reese played off the bench behind Qudus Wahab, who left the program this offseason, and Willard believes Reese is poised to make a leap.

Advertisement

“Big jumps come with big opportunity,” Willard said. “He had an opportunity [last season], but he was never going to have the opportunity he’s going to have this year.”

The Terps lost a pair of scholarship players — Wahab and reserve guard Marcus Dockery — but this trio gives Willard a strong core to build around. Willard is aware that coaching changes often spark roster turnover, so he told his players: “Give us a chance before you make a decision. Just see what we’re all about. See what we’re going to do for you.”

Many decided to stay. And when recruiting transfers, Willard wanted to complement the returners, rather than add new pieces at the same position.

Impact transfers

Willard took over a team that had a significant hole in its backcourt following the departure of starters Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala, the team’s top scorers. He landed a pair of solid replacements in Young (Charlotte) and Don Carey (Georgetown).

Advertisement

Both seniors were multiyear starters at their previous stops and are proven scorers. Young, a 6-1 point guard, has averaged at least 18 points each of the past two seasons. Carey averaged 13.5 points for the Hoyas last season.

What was Willard’s staff looking for when bringing in transfers? “Kids that wanted to be at the University of Maryland, first and foremost” and “wanted to be part of the rebirth of Maryland basketball,” he said.

Depth questions

Behind the possible starting lineup of Young, Carey, Hart, Scott and Reese, the Terps face questions. The rest of the roster lacks experience.

In the frontcourt are 6-11 freshman center Caelum Swanton-Rodger and 6-7 forward Patrick Emilien, a graduate transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.). Maryland also has junior forwards Arnaud Revaz and Pavlo Dziuba, but neither has played much during their time in College Park.

Advertisement

“Donta and [Reese] are going to have to really be smart and make sure that they can play as many minutes as they can — until Cael gets a little bit more confidence, Pat gets used to the Big Ten,” Willard said. “I just think early on, until those guys get their feet under them, it’s going to be a little bit more by committee.”

At guard, Willard has a pair of returners in junior Ian Martinez, who averaged 12.5 minutes and 2.8 points last season, and sophomore Ike Cornish, a four-star recruit who redshirted in 2021-22.

Willard also brought in a familiar face who could serve as a backup point guard: Jahari Long, who has length at 6-5, played sparingly under Willard for two seasons at Seton Hall and missed most of last season because of an injury.

“If Jahari never makes it in basketball, he’ll be on my staff forever,” Willard said. “He’s the ultimate teammate. He’s an unbelievable student. Everyone loves him. And I think he’s a very, very good player.”

Noah Batchelor, a 6-6 wing, joined the program as Willard’s first commitment at Maryland, and the three-star prospect could take advantage of these depth questions to earn playing time as a freshman.

Asked about his rotation, Willard said everything is a “work in progress” at this time of year.

GiftOutline Gift Article