Another 1-1 week for our best bets, with one win and one should-have-been-a-win. The Baltimore Ravens came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17, on Sunday night, moving into sole possession of the AFC North lead. Those of us holding tickets with Bengals +3 or +3½ didn’t mind because the Bengals still covered. Neither Lamar Jackson nor Joe Burrow was much of a factor, combining for 372 net passing yards. Instead, the kickers kept the game close with five field goals, including a successful 58-yard attempt by Justin Tucker, which cashed a longest field goal prop I recommended before the game.

In less happy news, the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots contest — in which I advocated betting over 45½ points — wasn’t as fruitful, thanks to Jared Goff and the Lions’ previously explosive offense recording exactly zero points. Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 229 yards and an interception, leading to a Total Quarterback Rating of 6.6 (out of 100). It was a dismal effort at an unfortunate time. Still, this was a good bet. The Lions advanced past the New England 35-yard line on four straight drives in the second half, coming up short on four fourth-down plays. The market moved in our favor before kickoff and the Patriots scored 29 points, putting the total within reach. Unfortunately, Goff decided to grant us a moral victory, rather than a bankable one.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, on the other hand, threw for 215 yards in a losing effort against the San Francisco 49ers despite missing the end of the game with an ankle injury. That was more than enough to cash the over 190.5 passing yards prop. We don’t count these player props in our overall record, but it’s nice to get some money added to the bankroll.

My lean in the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup proved to be ill-timed. Pittsburgh, which I advocated at +14, got “smashed,” 38-3, despite rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving the offense more smoothly than his predecessor, Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was 34 for 52 for 327 yards, no touchdowns and one interception but saw his team falter four times in the red zone. In fact, the Steelers had 12 more minutes of possession than the Bills, giving them ample opportunity to put points on the board. At the least, it was an encouraging sign for the Steelers’ offense — and something to monitor going forward.

Best bets record: 5-6

Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday evening; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at New Orleans Saints Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -1 or -115 (wager $115 to win $100) or better on the money line One of these teams is above average after adjusting for strength of schedule, and the other is below average with injury concerns. Which team would you want to take in a game that the oddsmakers deem a virtual coin flip? Advertisement Cincinnati ranks 13th in Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. New Orleans ranks 22nd. You would find a similar disparity even if you didn’t adjust for opponent — 15th for the Bengals, 21st for the Saints. The team with the better showing in this metric won more than 83 percent of the time last season.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (-7) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Over 46.5 points, playable to over 48. For the game, the pick is Jets +7, but it’s not a best bet. The Packers’ offense, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, looks underwhelming on paper, but it has been the NFL’s eighth-best unit after adjusting for strength of schedule. The Packers also have converted 61 percent of their trips to the red zone into touchdowns; the league average is 57 percent. The Jets seem to be a team on the rise with Zach Wilson’s return at quarterback. Last week, the Jets’ offensive DVOA jumped to the third-best mark behind Buffalo and San Francisco, hinting at a much higher ceiling for Robert Saleh’s squad. Neither team has proved stout on defense, so we should expect to see a bunch of points scored Sunday. The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 6 slate. Advertisement

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (-1) Return to menu Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video Pick: Chicago Bears -1

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-2) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Miami Dolphins Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (-3) Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: New England Patriots +3

Baltimore Ravens (-5) at New York Giants Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS Pick: Baltimore Ravens -5 Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers (-5½) at Atlanta Falcons Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: San Francisco 49ers -5½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers Return to menu Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (-10½) Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox Pick: Carolina Panthers +10½

Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at Seattle Seahawks Return to menu Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox Pick: Arizona Cardinals -2½

Buffalo Bills (-2½) at Kansas City Chiefs Return to menu Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS Pick: Buffalo Bills -2½ Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-5) Return to menu Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -5

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-5) Return to menu Pick: Denver Broncos +5